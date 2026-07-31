Why India-based firm skiez travels among entities facing US sanctions over Iran’s Mahan Air

The United States has imposed sanctions on six entities and individuals, including India-based firm Skiez Travels, accusing them of supporting Iranian airline Mahan Air and helping sustain what it called a terrorist enterprise.

The US Department of the Treasury announced the sanctions on Thursday, targeting companies that act as general sales agents for Mahan Air, which it says has assisted Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said anyone providing financial services, logistics or commercial support to the IRGC or Mahan Air is “helping sustain a terrorist enterprise,” according to PTI, adding that the department would continue identifying, exposing and cutting off such firms from the US financial system.

Skiez Travels and Logistics Private Limited, which has offices in Srinagar and Delhi, says on its website that it has represented Mahan Airways as its general sales agent since 2020.

What does the US say Mahan Air has done?

Though Mahan Air presents itself as a civilian carrier, the Treasury Department said the airline has long supported the IRGC by arranging travel for IRGC-Quds Force personnel, helping with military training, and aiding the movement of drone systems and weapons.

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Which other firms were sanctioned?

The other general sales agents named are China-based Shanghai Wings International Logistics Co, which has helped coordinate the transport of electronics from China to Iran, along with Russia-based Air Cargo Pro Limited and Shanghai Elite International Travel Co, PTI reported.

Tang Xin, a China-based individual, is managing director of Shanghai Wings and has arranged travel for Mahan Air; he is also executive director and half-owner of Shanghai Elite, which represents Mahan Air in China as well.

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What else did the Treasury Department target?

The department also designated DadeNegar Startup Studio, a front company linked to the IRGC that supports military targeting through a website.

According to the Treasury Department, DadeNegar sought out locations of American and Israeli equipment to help with Iranian military targeting, and, working with the IRGC, received strike requests aimed at US targets in the Middle East.

With inputs from PTI