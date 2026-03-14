Why Yemen’s Houthi rebels haven’t joined Iran vs US-Israel war yet

Why Yemen’s Houthi rebels have not joined the Iran–Israel conflict has drawn attention as other Iran-aligned groups enter the fighting. Analysts say ideology, domestic priorities in Yemen, and the risk of retaliation may explain the group’s restraint.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readMar 14, 2026 03:40 PM IST
Yemeni Houthis are yet to join the Iran war (Representative image)Yemeni Houthis are yet to join the Iran war (Representative image)
Make us preferred source on Google

Yemen’s Houthi rebels, one of Iran’s key Shi’ite allies in the region, have so far stayed on the sidelines of the latest conflict sparked by US and Israeli strikes on Tehran. While groups aligned with Iran in Lebanon and Iraq have already joined the fighting, the Houthis — who possess the ability to strike Gulf states and disrupt shipping routes around the Arabian Peninsula — have yet to take part directly.

Here is a closer look at the reasons behind their apparent restraint.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 14: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments