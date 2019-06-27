Why Hong Kong’s protesters are turning to G-20 leaders for help

Written by Keith Bradsher, Daniel Victor and Mike Ives (Tiffany May and Katherine Li contributed reporting. Luz Ding contributed research.)

Protesters in Hong Kong have flooded the streets and the grounds of government offices in rallies over the past three weeks against an unpopular bill that has thrown the territory into a political crisis. On Wednesday, they directed their appeals to a new audience: the world.

Hundreds of protesters, dressed in black and white T-shirts, demonstrated at foreign governments’ consulates in Hong Kong to demand that world leaders address their concerns at the annual summit of the Group of 20 later this week in Osaka, Japan. And thousands turned out for a peaceful demonstration outside City Hall Wednesday night chanting “Free Hong Kong! Democracy now!”

Later in the night, the demonstration took a rowdier turn as thousands of young protesters walked to the headquarters of the city’s police force and surrounded it, blocking nearby roads. A few piled metal barricades against a closed metal gate outside the driveway of the complex as officers watched from inside.

Hong Kong has been roiled in recent weeks by what have been some of the city’s largest-ever demonstrations, which have already forced Carrie Lam, the embattled chief executive, to suspend the bill. The measure would allow the extradition of Hong Kong’s residents and visitors to mainland China’s opaque judicial system.

But demonstrators still want the legislation to be formally withdrawn and they want to send a broader message that they will resist the erosion of the civil liberties that set the city apart from the rest of China.

The protesters see the G-20 as a way to pressure China

The demonstrators hope to draw to Hong Kong the attention of the leaders of industrialized and emerging nations and the European Union, who will soon arrive in Osaka for the Group of 20 meeting. They say that world events have given them extra leverage in forcing Lam and Beijing’s leaders to agree to suspend the law.

“Without the trade war chaos and the G-20 summit, would Carrie Lam have announced the suspension?” said Joshua Wong, a prominent youth activist.

The demonstrations represent the biggest resistance to Beijing’s rule on Chinese soil since Britain handed back the territory in 1997, said Willy Lam, a political scientist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

“This is a direct slap in the face of Xi Jinping,” said Willy Lam, “and so some Western countries, particularly the U.S., may want to use this as an excuse to further put pressure on Xi Jinping.”

But China says it is having none of it. Zhang Jun, an assistant foreign minister, told reporters this week that Beijing opposed discussing Hong Kong at the G-20. “Under no circumstance would we allow any country or individual to intervene in Chinese internal politics,” he said.

Jeremy Hunt, the British foreign secretary, said on Tuesday that the government would not issue licenses for crowd control equipment to Hong Kong “unless we are satisfied that concerns raised on human rights and fundamental freedoms have been thoroughly addressed.” He called for an independent investigation of police violence, echoing one of the demands of the protesters.

Trump is a particular focus for them

The protesters’ first stop in what they described as a marathon march was the American consulate. There, Lawrence Wong, a 46-year-old filmmaker, handed to an American consulate spokesman a letter addressed to President Donald Trump. The letter asked Trump to raise Hong Kong’s issues at the G-20 with Xi Jinping, China’s top leader.

“We hope President Trump can give President Xi some pressure,” Wong said in an interview later. “We need all the friends of liberal democracy, people who believe in human rights and freedom, to be on our side.”

Trump has expressed sympathy for the Hong Kong protesters, but not offered to take up their cause at the summit, where he is expected to meet with Xi to discuss trade.

But a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers, prompted by the trade war and the protests, earlier this month introduced a bill that could affect Hong Kong’s trade status. That bill angered China, which summoned a senior American diplomat in Beijing to lodge a complaint against what the government saw as foreign interference in its affairs.

If passed, the bill would require the State Department to affirm every year that the territory remained autonomous from the mainland. If the department found that Hong Kong had lost its autonomy, that could make Hong Kong subject to controls the United States imposes to prevent the shipment of many high-tech, militarily sensitive goods to mainland China.

Edward Yau, Hong Kong’s secretary of commerce and economic development, said that Hong Kong’s separate trade status from mainland China is secured by many international agreements and by pacts with Beijing. The city is a big base for American banks and other companies, he added.

“We help push the door open for overseas companies into the mainland,” Yau said in an interview in his office last week.

The city’s leader is lying low as pressure grows

Carrie Lam appeared to be lying low this week, perhaps to avoid embarrassing Xi before his trip to Japan or setting off a fresh conflict with her critics at home.

A standing weekly meeting of her Executive Council, scheduled for Tuesday, was canceled. And even though Hong Kong’s protests have made global headlines in recent days, her office has not issued a news release for a week.

Lam’s popularity in the city has sunk since she started pushing the extradition bill several months ago. On Tuesday, the University of Hong Kong said Lam’s popularity rating had plunged in the past two weeks to a historic low for the position of chief executive. Even some of Lam’s allies in the territory’s pro-Beijing political establishment have joined calls for her to withdraw the bill.

The leader of the largest pro-establishment party, the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, said on Sunday that supporters of the extradition bill would not oppose the government if it gave in to the demands of the protesters and fully retracted the legislation.

The party’s leader, Starry Lee, when asked in a televised interview whether the party would support or agree with the government if it described the bill as withdrawn instead of suspended, said: “If the government believes that doing this would help repair society, I think we would support and understand.”