Why Europe doesn’t use air conditioning despite record heatwaves

Friends Karen and Julie meet for a coffee with their DeWalt cordless portable fan before they start work, as Britain experiences record temperatures during a heatwave in Fulham, London, June 24, 2026. (REUTERS)

As Western Europe endures one of its most intense heatwaves in years, with temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius and deaths mounting across several countries, a familiar question has resurfaced: why is air conditioning still relatively uncommon across much of Europe? Experts say the answer lies in a mix of climate, architecture, energy policy and cultural attitudes that developed long before extreme heat became a regular summer threat.

Built for cold, not heat

Europe’s housing stock was largely designed to retain warmth rather than shed it. CNN reported that many buildings were constructed decades or even centuries ago, with thick walls, smaller windows and insulation aimed at coping with cold winters. As a result, much of the continent lacks the infrastructure needed for widespread air-conditioning systems, leaving homes vulnerable during prolonged heatwaves.