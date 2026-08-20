Why are Harry and Meghan moving back to UK with Archie and Lilibet?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to return to Britain this month with their two children, six years after stepping back from royal duties and moving to California. Their children, Archie and Lilibet, are due to start school in Britain in September.

The move comes after years of strained relations between Harry and the Royal Family, including his public criticism of the monarchy and a long-running dispute over his security arrangements in Britain. His relationship with his elder brother, Prince William, also remains strained.

The return follows a series of developments — Harry’s relationship with his father, King Charles III, has shown signs of improvement; Charles met Meghan, Harry and their children at Highgrove in July; Archie and Lilibet are due to start school in Britain in September; and Harry has continuing UK commitments through his charities and the Invictus Games.

Charles’s cancer and Harry’s calls for reconciliation

King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024. Reuters reported that the King said last December that he had responded “exceptionally well” to treatment and that doctors were reducing his treatments.

Britain’s William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, wave to members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, September 10, 2022. (REUTERS) Britain’s William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, wave to members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, September 10, 2022. (REUTERS)

Harry has also publicly spoken about wanting reconciliation with his family. In a BBC interview in May 2025, he said: “I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore.”

Referring to his father, Harry added: “I don’t know how much longer my father has.”

There have since been signs of a thaw between father and son. In September 2025, Harry met Charles for tea in London, marking the first time they had met in more than a year.

Story continues below this ad

Then came the July family visit

Another significant development came last month, when Harry returned to Britain with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet.

The Sussexes visited Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House. It was the first time Charles had seen his grandchildren in person since 2022.

The Palace described the meeting as a “private family occasion”.

British media reports said the move was not discussed during the July visit and that Charles only learned of the family’s plans shortly before they were made public.

Story continues below this ad

Britain’s William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex walk outside Windsor Castle, following the passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, September 10, 2022. (REUTERS) Britain’s William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex walk outside Windsor Castle, following the passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, September 10, 2022. (REUTERS)

Ailsa Anderson, a former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II, told BBC Radio 4 that the announcement was an “extraordinary surprise” and speculated that Harry’s visit to his mother’s ancestral home may have influenced his thinking.

Anderson questioned whether Harry’s visit to his mother’s ancestral home had led to a shift in his views.

“I wonder […] whether that made a shift in his views and he really wants to come back because he’s missed his life here for the last six years,” she said.

Archie and Lilibet are starting school in Britain

Another significant change concerns the Sussexes’ children.

Story continues below this ad

Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, have been enrolled at British schools and are due to start classes in September. The family plans to move later this month to a private, non-royal residence outside London.

The move will not mean completely leaving their life in the US. AP reported that Harry and Meghan plan to maintain their home in Montecito, California, as well as their property in Portugal.

Harry also has more reason to be in the UK

Harry’s return comes ahead of the Invictus Games in Birmingham next year and will put him closer to his UK-based charities.

David Wiseman, chief programmes and strategy officer at the Invictus Games Foundation, told the BBC that having Harry back in the UK in time for the event was “excellent news”.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read | We can’t talk about Jason Arday without talking about racism

Wiseman said the move had “taken everybody by surprise”, but added that the foundation would benefit greatly from having Harry in the country.

AP reported that the move will allow Harry to spend more time working with his UK-based charities. Meghan, meanwhile, will continue heading her As Ever company from the UK.

One relationship has not thawed

While Harry’s relationship with his father has shown signs of improvement, there has been no similar development with Prince William.

Reuters reported that Harry is still barely on speaking terms with his brother, while AP said there are no signs of a warming of relations between them.

Story continues below this ad

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been informed of Harry and Meghan’s plans, according to the BBC.

Peter Hunt, a former BBC royal correspondent, told Britain’s Press Association that Harry’s return would allow him to deepen his rapprochement with his father. His presence in Britain, Hunt said, would also make it harder for William to avoid a reconciliation.

The bigger unanswered question: security

The return also puts renewed focus on Harry’s long-running concerns about security in Britain.

Harry’s security arrangements were downgraded after he stopped being a working royal and moved to the US. He challenged the decision, but three Court of Appeal judges dismissed his case in May 2025.

Story continues below this ad

Harry has previously said that worries about safety have prevented him from coming to the UK and bringing Meghan and their children.

Security remained an issue around the family’s July visit. The BBC reported that the visit was reconsidered because Harry’s request for police protection had been rejected.

Following reports of the Sussexes’ planned return, a Home Office spokesperson said decisions on the security of royals were taken by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), adding that the UK’s protective security system was “rigorous and proportionate”.

The move will not mark a return to royal duties. Harry and Meghan will remain private individuals and there are no plans for either to resume their roles as working members of the Royal Family.

Story continues below this ad

The return marks a significant change in the Sussexes’ relationship with Britain, but not a return to royal life. Harry and Meghan will remain private citizens, while their children will attend school in the UK and the couple will retain their homes in the US and Portugal. Whether the move leads to a deeper reconciliation with the Royal Family, particularly with William, remains unclear.

(The story was written by Aditi Anand, who is an intern with The Indian Express)