WHO’s Ryan sees progressive control of COVID-19 in 2021, cautions on Christmas

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organisation, said a vaccine against Covid-19 should be ready by the second quarter of next year. (Representational Image)

The World Health Organization’s top emergency expert said on Thursday the introduction of a COVID-19 vaccine should allow the world to gain progressive control over the disease next year.

“Life as we used to know it, I think that’s very, very possible but we will have to continue with the hygiene, physical distancing. Vaccines do not equal zero COVID. Adding vaccines to our current measures will allow us to really crush the curve, avoid lockdowns and gain progressive control over the disease,” Mike Ryan told RTE television in his native Ireland.

“We need to be absolutely aware that we need to reduce the chance that we could infect someone else in just organising households carefully around the Christmas festivities. The usual thing in Ireland of 15 people in the kitchen peeling potatoes and basting turkeys, that’s not what we should be doing.”

