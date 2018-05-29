Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • WHO’s Congo Ebola plan assumes 100-300 cases over three months

WHO’s Congo Ebola plan assumes 100-300 cases over three months

The WHO, which said the figure is not a prediction, had assumed there would be 80-100 cases in an earlier version of the plan, based on information as of May 15.

By: Reuters | Geneva | Published: May 29, 2018 3:15:45 pm
congo ebola deaths Congo’s Health Ministry said late on Monday there had been 54 cases of Ebola in the outbreak, including 35 confirmed, 13 probable and six suspected cases, and 25 deaths. (Mark Naftalin/UNICEF via AP)
Top News

The World Health Organization said it was assuming 100-300 cases of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo over a three-month timeline, under a revised strategic response plan it published on Tuesday.

The WHO, which said the figure is not a prediction, had assumed there would be 80-100 cases in an earlier version of the plan, based on information as of May 15. Congo’s Health Ministry said late on Monday there had been 54 cases of Ebola in the outbreak, including 35 confirmed, 13 probable and six suspected cases, and 25 deaths. There have been no deaths or new confirmed cases in the past two days.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now