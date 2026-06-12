Princess Bajrakitiyabha, Thai royal who championed women prisoners’ rights, dies at 47

Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol, who had been in a coma for more than three years, died on Thursday, the Bureau of the Royal Household announced on Friday morning. She was 47.
Princess Bajrakitiyabha had been suffering from an abdominal infection caused by the inflammation of the colon, low blood pressure, arrhythmia, and blood-clotting disorders since May 21, according to a statement released by the Royal Household.
Beyond her status as a senior royal, Princess Bajrakitiyabha became one of Thailand’s most internationally recognised advocates for prison reform and women’s rights.
Despite diligent care provided by the medical team at the Chulalongkorn Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, since her hospitalisation this year, her condition worsened on Thursday, eventually leading to her death at 19:48 local time. “The medical team provided the closest and most intensive care possible, but her condition continued to decline progressively,” the palace said in the statement.
Who was Princess Bajrakitiyabha?
Born on December 7, 1978, Princess Bajrakitiyabha became the Doctor of Juridical Sciences after pursuing her studies at Cornell University in 2005. Her thesis concerned the protection of the rights of the accused, according to an AP report.
She had also secured a Master’s degree from Cornell Law School in 2002.
The late Princess was the daughter of Vajiralongkorn — the crown prince at the time, and his then-wife, Princess Soamsawali.
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She was also the eldest child of King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X), as well as the first granddaughter of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX) and Queen Sirikit.
She served as the Ambassador of Thailand to Austria from 2012 to 2014.
Additionally, she was a General in the Thai Royal Army and the Chief of Staff of the King’s Close Bodyguard Command.
Trained as a lawyer, Bajrakitiyabha was active in justice reform efforts in Thailand and was well-known for her Kamlangjai, or “Inspire,” project that aimed to rehabilitate incarcerated Thai women ahead of their release, the AP report highlighted.
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Her India visit
During her tenure with UN initiatives, she visited Bodh Gaya in Bihar in 2015, reflecting her engagement with regional humanitarian and justice issues.
Global pursuits
In 2017, the late Princess was appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) — the UN’s body assisting Member States in their fight against illicit drugs, organised crime, corruption, and terrorism.
She was also selected as the National Ambassador of UN Women, a UN entity dedicated to achieving gender equality across the globe.
At the organisation, she was involved in a campaign to enhance the living conditions of women prisoners and promote efforts to stem violence against women.
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Her passion for women’s rights in the criminal justice system led her to work towards the creation of the 2010 UN Rules for the Treatment of Women Prisoners (Bangkok Rules), which was adopted by the UN General Assembly, AP noted.
She had also travelled to Gaya in the Indian city of Bihar on June 17, 2015.
Collapse in 2022
Bajrakitiyabha was earlier hospitalised in December 2022 after she fell unconscious while training dogs for an army exhibition, the AP report noted.
The palace declared she had a mycoplasma infection in her heart.
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Mourning in Thailand
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, over a televised speech, said: “This loss is not merely bad news announced to the people, but an immeasurable grief in the hearts of the entire nation.”
He said the princess was “a pride of Thailand,” and that “her commitment to building a society of kindness, justice, and equality will forever remain as a moral legacy for the nation, a guiding light for generations of Thais,” the Associated Press quoted.
A small group of mourners gathered with her framed photographs in an atrium at the hospital, where the Princess died on Thursday, AP reported.
The King has issued a Royal Decree instructing the Royal Household to arrange funeral proceedings with the highest honours, based on royal traditions, and to place the Princess’s body at Phiman Rattaya Throne Hall in the Grand Palace, the statement read.
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