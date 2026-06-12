Princess Bajrakitiyabha, Thai royal who championed women prisoners’ rights, dies at 47

Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol, who had been in a coma for more than three years, died on Thursday, the Bureau of the Royal Household announced on Friday morning. She was 47.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha had been suffering from an abdominal infection caused by the inflammation of the colon, low blood pressure, arrhythmia, and blood-clotting disorders since May 21, according to a statement released by the Royal Household.

Beyond her status as a senior royal, Princess Bajrakitiyabha became one of Thailand’s most internationally recognised advocates for prison reform and women’s rights.

Despite diligent care provided by the medical team at the Chulalongkorn Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, since her hospitalisation this year, her condition worsened on Thursday, eventually leading to her death at 19:48 local time. “The medical team provided the closest and most intensive care possible, but her condition continued to decline progressively,” the palace said in the statement.