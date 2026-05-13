WHO sounds alert over possible rise in Hantavirus cases

While hantavirus is typically spread through contact with infected wild rodents, the Andes strain is known for its rare ability to spread from person to person through close contact.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: May 13, 2026 03:01 PM IST
HantavirusThe outbreak has centred around the MV Hondius, which was travelling from Argentina to Cape Verde.
Make us preferred source on Google

Amid concerns over the hantavirus outbreak linked to the cruise ship MV Hondius, the World Health Organization (WHO) has urged countries to prepare for more possible cases in the coming weeks.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking at a press conference in Madrid on Tuesday, said there was currently no evidence of a wider outbreak but cautioned that the situation could change due to the virus’s long incubation period. “At the moment, there is no sign that we are seeing the start of a larger outbreak, but of course the situation could change and, given the long incubation period of the virus, it’s possible we might see more cases in the coming weeks.”

This comes after French health authorities said a French woman infected with the virus developed the most severe form of the disease and had been placed on a ventilator in Paris. A US national evacuated from the vessel also tested positive.

Also read | Expert Explains | Hantavirus is a warning: Why outbreaks like this may become more common

The outbreak has centred around the MV Hondius, which was travelling from Argentina to Cape Verde. Three passengers, a Dutch couple and a German national, died after contracting the virus onboard the ship.

The WHO has so far confirmed nine cases of the Andes variant of hantavirus. While hantavirus is typically spread through contact with infected wild rodents, the Andes strain is known for its rare ability to spread from person to person through close contact.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 13: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments