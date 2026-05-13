WHO sounds alert over possible rise in Hantavirus cases

Amid concerns over the hantavirus outbreak linked to the cruise ship MV Hondius, the World Health Organization (WHO) has urged countries to prepare for more possible cases in the coming weeks.

Update on #hantavirus:

As of 12 May, 12h00 CEST, a total of 11 cases, including 3 deaths, have been reported. Nine of the 11 cases are confirmed, and the other 2 are probable. All are among passengers or crew on the ship. We expect more cases given the dynamics of spread on a… pic.twitter.com/NeeLyMQFdk — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 12, 2026

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking at a press conference in Madrid on Tuesday, said there was currently no evidence of a wider outbreak but cautioned that the situation could change due to the virus’s long incubation period. “At the moment, there is no sign that we are seeing the start of a larger outbreak, but of course the situation could change and, given the long incubation period of the virus, it’s possible we might see more cases in the coming weeks.”

.@WHO’s assessment on #hantavirus continues to be that the risk to health globally is low. My latest update ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gnm9pbqaF3 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 12, 2026

This comes after French health authorities said a French woman infected with the virus developed the most severe form of the disease and had been placed on a ventilator in Paris. A US national evacuated from the vessel also tested positive.

The outbreak has centred around the MV Hondius, which was travelling from Argentina to Cape Verde. Three passengers, a Dutch couple and a German national, died after contracting the virus onboard the ship.

The WHO has so far confirmed nine cases of the Andes variant of hantavirus. While hantavirus is typically spread through contact with infected wild rodents, the Andes strain is known for its rare ability to spread from person to person through close contact.