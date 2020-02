WHO sees coronavirus as no.1 threat; markets optimistic worst is over

Airport staff checks the tickets of passengers of a China Southern Airlines flight to Guangzhou, China, a day before the Indonesian government temporarily stopped flights to and from China as a precaution to prevent the coronavirus, at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali, Indonesia February 4, 2020. (Source: Reuters/Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf) Airport staff checks the tickets of passengers of a China Southern Airlines flight to Guangzhou, China, a day before the Indonesian government temporarily stopped flights to and from China as a precaution to prevent the coronavirus, at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali, Indonesia February 4, 2020. (Source: Reuters/Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf)

The coronavirus outbreak in China may be over by April, the country’s senior medical adviser said on Tuesday, but deaths surpassed 1,000 and the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned of a global threat potentially worse than terrorism.

The world must “wake up and consider this enemy virus as public enemy number one,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, adding the first vaccine was 18 months away.

China’s foremost medical adviser on the outbreak, Zhong Nanshan, said numbers of new cases were falling in some provinces and forecast the epidemic would peak this month.

“I hope this outbreak or this event may be over in something like April,” Zhong, an epidemiologist who played a role in combating an outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome in 2003, told Reuters.

World stocks, which had seen rounds of sell-offs over the coronarvirus’ impact on China’s economy and its ripple effects, surged to record highs on Zhong’s comments. The Dow industrials, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all hit new peaks.

Even if the epidemic ends soon, it has already taken a toll on China’s economy, as companies began laying off workers and other firms said they would need loans running into billions of dollars to stay afloat. Supply chains for car manufacturers to smartphone makers have broken down.

The WHO said on Tuesday 1,017 people had died in China, where there were 42,708 cases.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, wearing a protective face mask receives a temperature check as he inspects the novel Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, wearing a protective face mask receives a temperature check as he inspects the novel coronavirus pneumonia prevention and control work at a neighbourhoods in Beijing, Monday, February 10, 2020. (Pang Xinglei/Xinhua via AP)

Statistics from China indicate about 2% of people infected with the new virus have died, and many had pre-existing medical conditions or were elderly. But the spread of the virus, which can lead to pneumonia, has already caused widespread disruption.

St Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said China’s economy was expected to “slow noticeably” in the first quarter and anyone pricing assets should for now consider the “tail risk” that the outbreak could get worse.

But Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the financial spillover from the outbreak looked containable, though it was still early to judge the economic impact.

‘Worst enemy you can imagine’

Tedros was less sanguine about the coronavirus, now officially named COVID-19 – CO for corona, VI for virus, D for disease and 19 for the year it emerged. World health organizations wanted a name that did not refer to a location or animal.

“To be honest a virus is more powerful in creating political, social and economic upheaval than any terrorist attack,” he said. “It’s the worst enemy you can imagine.”

The impact of travel curbs, lockdowns and production suspensions is being felt increasingly on China’s economy.

JPMorgan analysts downgraded forecasts for Chinese growth this quarter and Norwegian energy consultancy Rystad Energy predicted the outbreak would cut growth in global oil demand by a quarter this year.

Cisco Systems Inc, Facebook Inc, AT&T and Sprint Corp became the latest US technology companies to pull out of an international telecoms conference in Barcelona because of the outbreak. The organiser of the event, the telecom industry’s biggest annual gathering, will discuss whether to cancel it, an industry source said.

Inside China, more than 300 companies are seeking bank loans totalling 57.4 billion yuan ($8.2 billion) to help cope with the disruption, banking sources said.

Prospective borrowers include food delivery giant Meituan Dianping, smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp and ride-hailing provider Didi Chuxing Technology Co.

Chinese firm Xinchao Media said on Monday it had laid off 500 people, or just over a tenth of its workforce, and restaurant chain Xibei said it was worried about how to pay its roughly 20,000 workers.

Cruise ships quarantined

Hubei, where the flu-like virus emerged in China from a wildlife market in the provincial capital of Wuhan, remains in virtual lockdown, its stations and airports shut and roads blocked.

With public anger rising, Hubei’s government dismissed the provincial health commission’s Communist Party boss, Zhang Jin, and director Liu Yingzi, state media said.

Fire department members gather at the entrance of the cruise ship Diamond Princess which anchors off the Yokohama Port Sunday, February 9, 2020. Japan on Saturday reported three more cases of the coronavirus aboard the cruise ship. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Fire department members gather at the entrance of the cruise ship Diamond Princess which anchors off the Yokohama Port Sunday, February 9, 2020. Japan on Saturday reported three more cases of the coronavirus aboard the cruise ship. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Washington, whose travel restrictions have offended Beijing, authorized the voluntary departure of US government employees and family members from Chinese-ruled Hong Kong “out of an abundance of caution,” the State Department said.

Don’t miss from Explained: Remdesivir, the drug a China college wants to patent to fight coronavirus

Dr Anne Schuchat, an official from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said she hoped the first group of Americans evacuated from Wuhan could be released from their quarantine on Tuesday.

Off Japan’s port of Yokohama, the Diamond Princess cruise ship with 3,700 passengers and crew remained quarantined, with the number of confirmed cases at 135 – the largest single cluster of cases outside China.

Thailand said it had barred passengers from getting off another ship, Holland America Line’s MS Westerdam, though no confirmed infections have been found on board.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.