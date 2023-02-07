scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

WHO says Syria, already in crisis, needs massive humanitarian aid after quake

Adelheid Marschang, WHO Senior Emergency Officer, said Turkey had a strong capacity to respond to the crisis but that the main unmet needs in the immediate and mid-term would be across the border in Syria, already grappling with a years-long humanitarian crisis due to the civil war and a cholera outbreak.

This is a crisis on top of multiple crises in the affected region she said at the organization's board meeting in Geneva. (File)
Listen to this article
WHO says Syria, already in crisis, needs massive humanitarian aid after quake
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Senior officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that Syria’s humanitarian needs where the highest after a major earthquake killed thousands there and in southern Turkey.

Adelheid Marschang, WHO Senior Emergency Officer, said Turkey had a strong capacity to respond to the crisis but that the main unmet needs in the immediate and mid-term would be across the border in Syria, already grappling with a years-long humanitarian crisis due to the civil war and a cholera outbreak.

“This is a crisis on top of multiple crises in the affected region she said at the organization’s board meeting in Geneva,” she said.

“All over Syria, the needs are the highest after nearly 12 years of protracted, complex crisis, while humanitarian funding continues to decline.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...

She said that some 23 million people, including 1.4 million children, were likely to be exposed in both countries following the earthquake and its aftershocks that reduced thousands of buildings to rubble.

WHO said it was dispatching emergency supplies, including trauma and emergency surgical kits, and activating a network of emergency medical teams.

“It’s now a race against time,” said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Every minute, every hour that passes, the chances of finding survivors alive diminishes.

Advertisement

He said the WHO was especially concerned about areas of Turkey and Syria where no information had emerged since Monday’s earthquake.

“Damage mapping is one way to understand where we need to focus our attention,” he said.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 19:06 IST
Next Story

‘Last year’s Thomas cup win was like 1983 cricket world cup triumph’: Sunil Gavaskar

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close