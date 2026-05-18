WHO declares rare Ebola outbreak in DRC and Uganda a global health emergency: All you need to know

WHO has declared the Ebola outbreak in DR Congo and Uganda a global health emergency after the rare Bundibugyo strain spread across borders. (File Photo)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” (PHEIC), its highest level of global health alert, after the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus spread across borders in East Africa.

According to the WHO, as of May 16, at least eight laboratory-confirmed Ebola cases, 246 suspected cases, and around 80 suspected deaths had been reported in eastern DRC, mainly in Ituri province. Uganda has also confirmed two Ebola cases, including one death, linked to travellers arriving from Congo.

More recent reports from Reuters and The Guardian said suspected cases had crossed 300, while the death toll was estimated at 88.