First-ever malaria treatment for infants approved by WHO

WHO said the newly prequalified formulation provides an age-appropriate option (AP Photo)

For decades, doctors treating malaria in newborns have relied on scaled-down doses of medicines meant for older children, with no formulation designed for even younger patients. That gap has now closed, with the World Health Organization (WHO) prequalifying the first malaria treatment developed specifically for infants weighing between 2 and 5 kg.

The treatment, a formulation of artemether-lumefantrine (common brand name: Coartem), allows governments and public health agencies to procure a quality-assured drug tailored to babies and young infants. The WHO, in its statement, said the move will expand access to safer, more accurate treatment for a group that has remained underserved in malaria care.