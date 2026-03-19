‘Worst-case scenario’: WHO admits it is preparing for nuclear catastrophe threat in Iran war

WHO nuclear risk warning highlights fears of a catastrophe as US-Israel strikes on Iran’s atomic sites raise concerns over global fallout and safety.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 19, 2026 08:10 PM IST First published on: Mar 19, 2026 at 08:03 PM IST
us iran war, nuclearIn June last year, US in coordination with Israel struck nuclear infrastructure across Iran. (AI Generated Image)

Officials at the World Health Organisation have reportedly acknowledged that they are preparing for a “worst case scenario” nuclear catastrophe if the war between US-Israel and Iran escalates further.

The United Nations officials are monitoring the developments in the US-Israel and Iran conflict, especially the strikes by Tel Aviv and Washington on Tehran’s atomic sites and remain “vigilant” for any type of nuclear incident, WHO regional director for the eastern Mediterranean, Hanan Balkhy, told Politico.

Also Read US-Israel and Iran War. Follow Live Updates

In an interview, Balkhy said, “The worst-case scenario is a nuclear incident, and that’s something that worries us the most.”

The WHO’s regional director added, “As much as we prepare, there’s nothing that can prevent the harm that will come…the region’s way and globally if this eventually happens and the consequences are going to last for decades.”

Fujairah oil storage facility, gas fields hit in gulf
Fire and a plume of smoke rise from a oil storage facility in Fujairah (AP)

Earlier, US President Donald Trump threatened to “eliminate the imminent nuclear threat posed by the Iranian regime” but didn’t provide any evidence whether Tehran was developing a nuclear weapon.

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Balkhy said that UN staff are prepared for any nuclear incident amid the conflict in West Asia in its “broader sense,” including the usage of nuclear weapons or an attack on a nuclear facility. “We are thinking about it, and we’re just really hoping that it does not happen,” she added.

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In June last year, US in coordination with Israel struck nuclear infrastructure across Iran and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran had confirmed that strikes hit Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz sites. Washington and Tel Aviv have been targeting Iran’s nuclear sites since the war broke out on February 28.

When the US military launched Operation Epic Fury, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair General Dan Caine listed out the goal of the operation which included eliminating Iran’s ability to build a nuclear weapon, echoing President Trump’s stance.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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