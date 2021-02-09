WHO official says Wuhan probe does not dramatically change picture of outbreak

0 Comment(s) *
The head of the World Health Organization-led team probing the origins of COVID-19 said on Tuesday that its investigation had uncovered new information but had not dramatically changed the picture of the outbreak.
Peter Ben Embarek, a WHO virus expert, also told a press briefing that work to identify the origins of the coronavirus points to a natural reservoir in bats, but it is unlikely that they were in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the outbreak was discovered in late 2019.
