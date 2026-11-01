Vivek Ramaswamy’s Ohio test: What his result means for Indian-origin politicians in the Republican Party

Vivek Ramaswamy goes into polling day in Ohio behind his Democratic rival, Amy Acton, in several polls. The race tests his own politics, and it also tests how far an Indian-American Republican can go in a party where parts of the base have shown unease about race and religion. The Washington Post found racist abuse aimed at him online, and doubts among some voters about having a Hindu governor. Other Indian-origin Republicans will be watching the count on Tuesday.

A Suffolk University and USA TODAY Network Ohio poll, released on October 28, put Acton on 48 per cent and Ramaswamy on 44 per cent. Libertarian Don Kissick had 4 per cent. In September, the same poll had Acton ahead by 50 to 41, so the gap has narrowed.

Express InfoGenIE · Election 2026 Indian-American candidates: who’s running and where 15 Indian-American candidates are on the ballot on Nov 3, 2026, from Seattle to Miami. Tap a dot to see the race, the candidates and what they say they will focus on. Status as of Oct 31, 2026, three days before Election Day. Each entry was checked against news reports and ballot records. Candidates who lost primaries are listed on the last tab. Map Profiles Off the ballot Democrat Republican Both parties Nonpartisan race 9 Democrats, 5 Republicans and 1 in a nonpartisan race. Two House races, California 17 and Washington 7, pit two Indian-American candidates against each other. Dots mark each race’s area; in crowded places they are nudged within the state so they can be tapped. Close California 17 California 3 Los Angeles mayor Washington 7 Arizona 1 Texas House 47 Texas House 66 Florida 22 North Carolina 4 Virginia 10 Maryland Ohio New York Tap a dot on the map to open a race. U.S. House: California’s 17th California’s 17th (Silicon Valley) RK Ro Khanna Democrat Incumbent Tax on billionaires’ assets to fund health care, child care and education

Equal justice for the rich and connected, including release of Epstein files

Fewer US foreign military entanglements RT Ritesh Tandon Republican Challenger “Always put the Constitution first”

Defend founding principles, freedoms and the rule of law Both major-party nominees are Indian American. U.S. House: California’s 3rd California’s 3rd (Sacramento area) AB Ami Bera Democrat Incumbent, redrawn district Health care: the topic his communications tag most (Medicare, ACA, drug costs)

Sits on the Foreign Affairs and Intelligence committees Opponent: Robb Tucker Republican Mayor of Los Angeles Los Angeles, Nov runoff NR Nithya Raman Nonpartisan City councilwoman, District 4 Homelessness: faults the cost of Bass’s Inside Safe program

Public safety and city spending

Response to the January 2025 wildfires Opponent: Karen Bass (incumbent mayor) U.S. House: Washington’s 7th Washington’s 7th (Seattle) PJ Pramila Jayapal Democrat Incumbent Chair emeritus of the Congressional Progressive Caucus

No 2026 platform statement found NS Nirav Sheth Republican Challenger Border security and national sovereignty

Acknowledges immigrants’ role in the workforce

Marine veteran; first run for office Both major-party nominees are Indian American. U.S. House: Arizona’s 1st Arizona’s 1st (Phoenix area) AS Amish Shah Democrat Open seat Medicare buy-in; criticizes Medicaid cuts

Opposes data centers in the district over water and energy

Legal pathway for DACA recipients Opponent: Jay Feely Republican Texas House: District 47 District 47 (Austin) PS Pooja Sethi Democrat Open seat First bill: raise the age to buy semiautomatic rifles to 21

Would be the first Indian American in the Texas Legislature Opponent: Jennifer Mushtaler Republican Texas House: District 66 District 66 (Plano, Frisco) SS Sandeep Srivastava Democrat Challenger Public schools; opposes school privatization

Health care access and reproductive rights Opponent: Matt Shaheen (incumbent) Republican U.S. House: Florida’s 22nd Florida’s 22nd (Palm Beach, Broward) PD Pia Dandiya Democrat Newly drawn district, no incumbent Defends the Affordable Care Act

Rising costs for Florida families Opponent: Casey Askar Republican U.S. House: North Carolina’s 4th North Carolina’s 4th (Triangle) MG Mahesh “Max” Ganorkar Republican Challenger No issue statement found Opponent: Valerie Foushee (incumbent) Democrat U.S. House: Virginia’s 10th Virginia’s 10th (Loudoun, Prince William) SS Suhas Subramanyam Democrat Incumbent Affordability: blames tariffs for rising costs

Federal rule on data centers; companies pay for their own power

Limit DOGE and OMB cuts; protect federal contractors Opponent: Dave Beckwith Republican Lt. Governor of Maryland Maryland, on the ticket with Gov. Wes Moore AM Aruna Miller Democrat Incumbent Cites falling violent crime and economic growth

Investment in public education Opponent: Dan Cox and Rob Krop Republican Governor of Ohio Ohio, statewide VR Vivek Ramaswamy Republican Nominee Property tax relief by 2027; phase out income tax over 8 to 10 years

Data centers only if they benefit local communities Opponent: Amy Acton Democrat Attorney General of New York New York, statewide SK Saritha Komatireddy Republican Challenger, Trump-endorsed Mental illness and Medicaid fraud

Argues James has made New York less safe

Former federal prosecutor; first run for office Opponent: Letitia James (incumbent) Democrat Everyone Democrats Republicans U.S. House State and local RK Ro Khanna Democrat Incumbent U.S. House, California’s 17th (Silicon Valley) Opponent: Ritesh Tandon (R) Tax on billionaires’ assets to fund health care, child care and education

Equal justice for the rich and connected, including release of Epstein files

Fewer US foreign military entanglements RT Ritesh Tandon Republican Challenger U.S. House, California’s 17th (Silicon Valley) Opponent: Ro Khanna (D) “Always put the Constitution first”

Defend founding principles, freedoms and the rule of law AB Ami Bera Democrat Incumbent, redrawn district U.S. House, California’s 3rd (Sacramento area) Opponent: Robb Tucker (R) Health care: the topic his communications tag most (Medicare, ACA, drug costs)

Sits on the Foreign Affairs and Intelligence committees NR Nithya Raman Nonpartisan City councilwoman, District 4 Mayor of Los Angeles, Los Angeles, Nov runoff Opponent: Mayor Karen Bass Homelessness: faults the cost of Bass’s Inside Safe program

Public safety and city spending

Response to the January 2025 wildfires PJ Pramila Jayapal Democrat Incumbent U.S. House, Washington’s 7th (Seattle) Opponent: Nirav Sheth (R) Chair emeritus of the Congressional Progressive Caucus

No 2026 platform statement found NS Nirav Sheth Republican Challenger U.S. House, Washington’s 7th (Seattle) Opponent: Pramila Jayapal (D) Border security and national sovereignty

Acknowledges immigrants’ role in the workforce

Marine veteran; first run for office AS Amish Shah Democrat Open seat U.S. House, Arizona’s 1st (Phoenix area) Opponent: Jay Feely (R) Medicare buy-in; criticizes Medicaid cuts

Opposes data centers in the district over water and energy

Legal pathway for DACA recipients PS Pooja Sethi Democrat Open seat Texas House, District 47 (Austin) Opponent: Jennifer Mushtaler (R) First bill: raise the age to buy semiautomatic rifles to 21

Would be the first Indian American in the Texas Legislature SS Sandeep Srivastava Democrat Challenger Texas House, District 66 (Plano, Frisco) Opponent: Rep. Matt Shaheen (R) Public schools; opposes school privatization

Health care access and reproductive rights PD Pia Dandiya Democrat Newly drawn district, no incumbent U.S. House, Florida’s 22nd (Palm Beach, Broward) Opponent: Casey Askar (R) Defends the Affordable Care Act

Rising costs for Florida families MG Mahesh “Max” Ganorkar Republican Challenger U.S. House, North Carolina’s 4th (Triangle) Opponent: Rep. Valerie Foushee (D) No issue statement found SS Suhas Subramanyam Democrat Incumbent U.S. House, Virginia’s 10th (Loudoun, Prince William) Opponent: Dave Beckwith (R) Affordability: blames tariffs for rising costs

Federal rule on data centers; companies pay for their own power

Limit DOGE and OMB cuts; protect federal contractors AM Aruna Miller Democrat Incumbent Lt. Governor of Maryland, Maryland, on the ticket with Gov. Wes Moore Opponent: Dan Cox and Rob Krop (R) Cites falling violent crime and economic growth

Investment in public education VR Vivek Ramaswamy Republican Nominee Governor of Ohio, Ohio, statewide Opponent: Amy Acton (D) Property tax relief by 2027; phase out income tax over 8 to 10 years

Data centers only if they benefit local communities SK Saritha Komatireddy Republican Challenger, Trump-endorsed Attorney General of New York, New York, statewide Opponent: AG Letitia James (D) Mental illness and Medicaid fraud

Argues James has made New York less safe

Former federal prosecutor; first run for office These Indian-American candidates ran in 2026 but lost their primaries, so they are not on the November ballot and are not on the map. Raja Krishnamoorthi Illinois, U.S. Senate (D) Lost the Mar 17 Democratic primary to Juliana Stratton. Shri Thanedar Michigan 13th, U.S. House (D) Lost the Aug 4 primary to Donavan McKinney. Nirav Shah Maine, Governor (D) Lost the Democratic primary to Hannah Pingree after a ranked-choice count. Hetal Doshi Colorado, Attorney General (D) Lost the Democratic primary to Jena Griswold. Jenifer Rajkumar New York Assembly 38 (D) Lost the Jun 23 primary to David Orkin. Rahul Garabadu Georgia Senate 7 (D) Lost the Jun 16 runoff to Ruwa Romman. How to read this. “Key issues” are what each candidate has said in news reports, not an endorsement or a full platform. Where we found no recent issue statement we say so. Party labels follow the ballot; Los Angeles mayor is a nonpartisan office. Express InfoGenIE Created by Aniruddha Dhar

A private poll for an unnamed Republican group, seen by Axios, gave Acton a bigger lead. It surveyed 800 likely voters between October 23 and 26 and had her on 50 per cent against 42 per cent for Ramaswamy. The RealClearPolling average, for surveys from September 29 to October 26, showed 48.6 per cent for Acton and 44.3 per cent for Ramaswamy. Several of these gaps sit within the margin of error.

President Donald Trump is stepping in to help. He said on Truth Social that he will host a telerally for Ramaswamy and other Ohio Republicans. They are Senator Jon Husted and Representative Mike Carey, who are both running for re-election, and congressional candidates Eric Conroy and Derek Merrin. “They LOVE the Great People of Ohio, and so do I,” Trump wrote. It is the second of six telerallies he is holding for Republican candidates across the country.

Faith and heritage in the campaign

Ramaswamy was born in Cincinnati to parents who moved from India. If he wins, he would be the first Indian-American governor of Ohio, and the first Hindu governor in the country.

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The Washington Post spoke to voters in rural Monroe and Adams counties. One of them, Mike Williams, said he would prefer a Christian governor but plans to back Ramaswamy to keep the Democrats out. A September poll by Bowling Green State University and YouGov found that more than half of likely voters thought being Hindu would hurt a candidate’s chances in a US election. Rural voters, people over 65 and those without college degrees were more likely to say so.

The state’s make-up gives some context. Pew Research Center found that 64 per cent of adults in Ohio are Christian, and Hindus make up about 1 per cent.

Prejudice inside the party

The Post said Ramaswamy has faced racist insults on social media. It also found that nearly one in five voters in the Republican primary backed a candidate who used racist language about him, attacked immigrants and used the phrase “blood and soil”, which has links to Nazi ideology.

The paper pointed to wider hostility from some conservative influencers and political figures towards Indian Americans, who have a growing presence in technology and healthcare. It cited a social media post by Bo French, the Republican nominee for Texas railroad commissioner, that targeted South Asian students at the University of Texas at Austin. French later said his comments were about what he saw as preferential treatment for children of H-1B visa holders, not about race. The Post noted that Ramaswamy, who has criticised those who focus on race and identity, did not respond in public.

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What it means for Indian-origin Republicans

Nikki Haley and Bobby Jindal, who are Indian-American Republicans, both served as governors before him. A win in Ohio would put another in the office, and would show that voters in a state with few Hindus will back a candidate of that faith.

A loss would be harder to read. The polls cited here do not show that his heritage or faith is the main reason for any gap. Suffolk found that 72 per cent of likely voters knew of his ad about Acton’s estranged mother, yet fewer than 1 per cent said it moved them from Acton to him. Half said he had run the more negative campaign, against 15 per cent who said that of Acton. Axios said his campaign had set aside $4 million for the ad.

That leaves a mixed picture for the party. Whatever the result, the race has shown that some Republican voters still raise faith and heritage when they judge an Indian-origin candidate, even when they plan to vote for him.