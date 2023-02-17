Who is Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American Republican likely to run for US president?

Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American Republican, is likely to announce his bid to contest the 2024 United States presidential election. The 37-year-old millionaire, who describes himself on social media as ‘Capitalist & Citizen’, has recently been seen giving speeches and doing test runs.

The conservative entrepreneur has come into the limelight because of a comment by American investor Bill Ackman, who said: “Vivek Ramaswamy, who is of Indian descent, will run for POTUS and win!”

“I think the country is ready for his message. He is young, smart, and talented, and will attract the centre to the right to win. He speaks hard truths which many believe but fear to say,” Ackman also said in a Twitter post.

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy?

Ramaswamy was born in Cincinnati to Indian immigrants parents from Kerala. His father was a general electric engineer and mother, a geriatric psychiatrist.

Ramaswamy, who is also the author of ‘Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam‘, received his education at Yale and Harvard.

The Kerala-origin entrepreneur is a reputed biotech entrepreneur, who has developed medicines, including five drugs that became FDA-approved.

A speech by Ramaswamy, which was shared by Ackman, is doing the rounds on social media, where he can be seen talking about the “the threat of being labeled a ‘racist’,” which has “created a new culture of fear in our country – fear of losing your job, fear of your kids getting a bad grade, fear of becoming a pariah.”

Ramaswamy’s current net wealth is over $500 million, which as per reports, is sufficient to seed his campaign through the early states.

The political atmosphere is heating up in the US; Nikki Haley also announced her bid to contest the 2024 polls earlier this week.