Young, charismatic, far-right: Meet Ulrich Siegmund, the man behind AfD’s Germany win and what it means

Ulrich Siegmund, center, lead candidate and co-chair of the AfD state parliamentary group in Saxony-Anhalt. (Photo: AP)

Ulrich Siegmund is a 35-year-old politician from the Alternative for Germany (AfD), the country’s far-right party. He leads the AfD in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, where on Sunday the party won at least 44 per cent of the vote, according to exit polls cited by AFP, a historic result that could make Siegmund the first far-right leader of a German state since the Hitler era.

Born in Saxony-Anhalt in October 1990, just weeks after German reunification, Siegmund still lives in his hometown of Tangermünde with his wife and daughter. Before politics, he studied business psychology and ran a small company selling air fresheners.