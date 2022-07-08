Who is Shinzo Abe, Japan’s former prime minister?

Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was rushed to hospital bleeding after he was reportedly shot while delivering a campaign speech in the city of Nara in western Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

Japan’s longest-serving post-war premier, Abe occupied the top post for eight years between 2012 and 2022, and before that, from 2006 to 2007. The former prime minister announced his resignation in August 2020, citing health concerns. He later revealed he was being treated for ulcerative colitis, a chronic intestinal disease. He was succeeded by fellow Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader Yoshihide Suga, who was later replaced by Fumio Kishida.

Following Abe’s resignation, he remained a central figure in Japan’s LDP, where he controlled one of its dominant factions.

During his time in office, Abe left an indelible mark on the country’s foreign and economic policies — strengthening ties with Japan’s allies abroad and attempting to revitalise the Japanese economy with his trademark ‘Abenomics’ policies.

Abe comes from a political family. His grandfather Nobusuke Kishi was prime minister (1957-60), while his father Shintaro Abe was foreign minister (1982-86).

Abe had a tumultuous tenure, mired by political controversy and worsening relations with neighbour South Korea. However, Abe has managed to survive it all.

His economic policies, that helped him get elected again in 2012, and his hardline stance on Japan’s revisionist history have led to many observers describing him as a right-wing nationalist leader.

One of his more-controversial goals was revising Article 9 of the constitution, which stipulates that “the Japanese people forever renounce war as a sovereign right of the nation”. The article was added to the-then newly-minted Japanese constitution following the end of the Second World War. At the behest of the US, a clause in the constitution forbade the country from maintaining an army, navy or air force.

He did, however, manage to send troops to fight overseas for the first time since the Second World War. He is also credited with strengthening the country’s military by bolstering defence spending.

His leadership is said to have transformed Japan’s relationship with India. Notably, he was the first Japanese PM to be chief guest at India’s Republic Day parade in 2014.