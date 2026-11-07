At 38, Qiulae Wong is a relative newcomer to electoral politics. But following New Zealand’s closely contested general election, the leader of the Opportunity Party could find herself playing a crucial role in deciding who governs the country.

With more than 95 per cent of the votes counted on Saturday, Wong’s centrist party had crossed the 5 per cent threshold required to enter Parliament, securing an apparent seven seats. The breakthrough has put her in a potentially influential position as Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s ruling conservative coalition and the opposition Labour-led bloc remain locked in a tight contest.

The National Party, led by Luxon, and its coalition partners ACT and New Zealand First were projected to hold 67 seats in a Parliament of 130, just one above the 66 required for a majority. The left-wing bloc, led by Labour’s Chris Hipkins, was projected to have 56 seats, news agency Associated Press reported.

However, the final outcome remains uncertain, with special votes, including ballots cast by New Zealanders living overseas, still to be counted. These votes have historically favoured left-leaning parties and could alter the balance of power.

Wong has indicated that she is willing to negotiate with either side if her party’s support becomes necessary to form a government. She has said Opportunity would approach whichever major party wins the largest number of votes.

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Express InfoGenIE · NZ votes 2026 How New Zealand builds a government Six steps, from your two ticks to a working majority. Nov 7: no clear majority on election night. Official results due Nov 27. 1 2 3 4 5 6 Step 1 of 6 Two ticks Every voter gets two. Practice ballot · tap to tick Party vote Tick one party Party A ✓ Party B ✓ Party C ✓ Counted nationally: sets this party’s share of 120 seats Electorate vote Tick one candidate Candidate (Party A) ✓ Candidate (Party B) ✓ Candidate (Party C) ✓ Counted locally: the top candidate wins your electorate Your two ticks can go to different parties. Next: The 5% gate → Step 2 of 6 The 5% gate Pick a result and see if a party gets in. Party vote 3% 4.9% 5.4% 8% Won an electorate? No Yes, one seat 0% 5% 10% OUT Below 5% with no electorate: no seats, and its votes are not counted in the share-out. IN Under 5%, but the electorate win opens the door: about 4 seats in total. OUT Below 5% with no electorate: no seats, and its votes are not counted in the share-out. IN Under 5%, but the electorate win opens the door: about 6 seats in total. IN Clears 5%: about 6 seats from the party vote. IN Clears 5%: about 6 seats from the party vote. IN Clears 5%: about 10 seats from the party vote. IN Clears 5%: about 10 seats from the party vote. On election night the Opportunity Party sat around 5.4%, just above the line. ← Back Next: Filling 120 seats → Step 3 of 6 Filling 120 seats Electorates first, then list MPs top up. 71 electorates64 general + 7 Māori 49 list seatsto top up Pick a party vote 10% 30% 45% 12 seats of 120 0 electorate MPs 12 list MPs A small party: every seat comes from the list. 36 seats of 120 20 electorate MPs 16 list MPs A big party: list MPs top up its electorate wins. 54 seats of 120 40 electorate MPs 14 list MPs A dominant party: few list MPs needed. ← Back Next: The magic number → Step 4 of 6 The magic number What it takes to govern. Normal: 120 MPs With 5 overhang 61 of 120 seats to govern alone 63 of 125 seats — overhang moves the line Overhang happens when a party wins more electorates than its party vote entitles it to. It keeps them, and Parliament grows. ← Back Next: Making a deal → Step 5 of 6 Making a deal Most governments need partners. Coalition Inside the tent Confidence & supply Support from outside Minority govt Short of 61 ✓ Ministers from each partner ✓ Shared written programme e.g. National, ACT & NZ First, 2023 ✓ Backs the govt on confidence votes ✓ Votes for the budget ✓ Free on other bills e.g. Greens with Labour–NZ First, 2017 ✓ Needs C&S partners to survive ✓ Wins votes bill by bill e.g. Common since MMP began in 1996 ← Back Next: The road ahead → Step 6 of 6 The road ahead From count to government. 1 Nov 7 Election night Preliminary count 2 Nov 27 Official result Special votes counted 3 Talks Deals done Coalition or C&S 4 Swearing in Governor-General Appoints the PM 5 Parliament Confidence Majority must hold ← Back Start again ↺ Sources: New Zealand Electoral Commission; Electoral Act 1993; ABC News; The NZ Today. Ballot and seat examples are illustrative. As of November 7, 2026. Express InfoGenIE Created by Aniruddha Dhar

Who is Qiulae Wong?

Wong’s political journey is unusual. According to a profile published by the Financial Times on November 1, she entered politics only about a year ago after responding to an advertisement on recruitment website Seek for the leadership of the Opportunity Party.

At the time, she was working as a consultant at KPMG, advising businesses on sustainability and climate-related issues. Despite having no previous experience in elected politics, she secured the leadership position.

Born in Fiji and raised in Auckland, Wong studied law and politics before pursuing a career that included human rights, disability inclusion, ethical fashion and sustainable business.

According to her official Opportunity Party biography, she spent about a decade overseas before returning to New Zealand with her husband and two daughters in 2022.

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She subsequently led the B Corp movement in New Zealand, helping businesses such as Kiwibank and Sharesies incorporate social and environmental considerations into their operations. She also worked with major international fashion brands, including Vivienne Westwood and Stella McCartney, on sustainability initiatives.

The Financial Times reported that Wong’s decision to enter politics was partly driven by frustration over the government’s retreat from climate-related commitments and what she viewed as a lack of long-term thinking in policymaking.

Her rise has drawn comparisons with Australia’s Teal independents, who made significant electoral gains in metropolitan constituencies in 2022 by attracting voters dissatisfied with the traditional political parties.

What does her party stand for?

The Opportunity Party, founded about a decade ago, has struggled to establish itself electorally. Its earlier attempts to enter Parliament fell short of the required threshold. Its breakthrough in the November 7 election marks a significant change for the party.

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Wong has positioned Opportunity as a centrist alternative to the traditional political establishment, advocating a pragmatic approach that combines economic reform, environmental sustainability and long-term policymaking.

Its most prominent proposal is a major overhaul of New Zealand’s tax system.

The party has proposed an annual land-value tax of 1.75 per cent on urban land and 0.5 per cent on rural land. It argues that this would discourage land speculation and the practice of holding undeveloped land, while improving housing affordability.

The revenue would help fund a universal Citizen’s Income of NZ$19,400 a year for adults, replacing several existing welfare payments.

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In an explainer published by New Zealand broadcaster 1News in August, the party’s proposal was examined in detail, including its potential impact on income taxes, property owners and welfare recipients.

Under the proposed system, the party argues that 70 per cent of New Zealanders would be better off. Critics, however, have questioned whether the land tax could increase the financial burden on homeowners and landlords.

Wong has also advocated stronger environmental protections, greater investment in innovation and a long-term approach to energy security and economic development.

In an interview with interest.co.nz in July, she said Opportunity would not enter a governing arrangement simply to provide parliamentary numbers. The party would need to secure meaningful policy concessions and have the ability to influence the government’s agenda.

She also indicated that the party could remain on the crossbenches or sit in opposition rather than accept a coalition agreement that compromised its core principles.

(With inputs from agencies)