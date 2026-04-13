Who is Péter Magyar, Hungary’s next prime minister ousted Orbán?

Budapest: Péter Magyar, a former ally of Hungary’s long-time leader Viktor Orbán, has emerged as the face of a political upset after projections showed his opposition movement poised to end Orbán’s 16-year rule.
Once a supporter who reportedly admired Orbán in his youth, Magyar is now leading calls to “rebuild” Hungary, declaring after early results that the country had been “liberated” from what he described as an entrenched system of power.
Magyar, 45, is a lawyer and former government insider from a well-connected Budapest family. He has links to Hungary’s political elite and was previously married to Judit Varga, a prominent figure in Orbán’s ruling party.
He spent years working in Brussels as a diplomat before returning to Hungary, where he remained close to the governing establishment until recently.
His political rise has been swift. Only two years ago, he was part of Orbán’s ruling circle. Today, he leads the opposition Tisza Party, which has rapidly gained support among voters seeking change.
Magyar’s break with the government came amid a major scandal in 2024 involving a controversial presidential pardon that sparked public anger and raised questions about the government’s commitment to its stated values.
Seizing the moment, Magyar publicly criticised the leadership, accusing those in power of shielding themselves from accountability. In a widely viewed interview, he alleged that “a few families own half the country,” tapping into widespread frustration over corruption and inequality.
Magyar built his campaign around domestic concerns such as the economy and corruption, while largely avoiding divisive foreign policy debates that had helped Orbán weaken past opponents.
He travelled extensively across the country, meeting voters directly and positioning himself as a practical alternative rather than an ideological rival. Analysts say this strategy helped him avoid the attacks that previously undermined opposition figures.
Magyar’s rise has come at the expense of Orbán, one of Europe’s longest-serving leaders, whose dominance of Hungarian politics since 2010 reshaped the country’s institutions and media landscape.
Despite an electoral system widely criticised by observers as favouring the ruling party, Magyar succeeded in uniting a broad coalition of voters from conservatives to liberals many of whom were motivated primarily by opposition to Orbán’s rule.
Magyar has cautioned that change will take time, pledging to dismantle the existing system “step by step, brick by brick.”
While some voters remain cautious about his long-term agenda, his victory signals a major shift in Hungarian politics and potentially a reset in relations with the European Union.
For now, his message remains focused on reconstruction and unity, as Hungary enters what could be its most significant political transition in more than a decade.