Who is Péter Magyar, Hungary’s next prime minister ousted Orbán?

Magyar built his campaign around domestic concerns such as the economy and corruption.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readApr 13, 2026 06:17 AM IST First published on: Apr 13, 2026 at 06:15 AM IST
Hungary ElectionPeter Magyar, the leader of the opposition Tisza party waves a national flag after a parliamentary election in Budapest. (Photo: AP)

Budapest: Péter Magyar, a former ally of Hungary’s long-time leader Viktor Orbán, has emerged as the face of a political upset after projections showed his opposition movement poised to end Orbán’s 16-year rule.

Once a supporter who reportedly admired Orbán in his youth, Magyar is now leading calls to “rebuild” Hungary, declaring after early results that the country had been “liberated” from what he described as an entrenched system of power.

Who Péter Magyar?

Magyar, 45, is a lawyer and former government insider from a well-connected Budapest family. He has links to Hungary’s political elite and was previously married to Judit Varga, a prominent figure in Orbán’s ruling party.

Hungary Election
Peter Magyar, leader of the opposition Tisza party, speaks to his supporters following the announcement of the partial results of the parliamentary election in Budapest. (Photo: AP)

He spent years working in Brussels as a diplomat before returning to Hungary, where he remained close to the governing establishment until recently.

His political rise has been swift. Only two years ago, he was part of Orbán’s ruling circle. Today, he leads the opposition Tisza Party, which has rapidly gained support among voters seeking change.

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What triggered his rise?

Magyar’s break with the government came amid a major scandal in 2024 involving a controversial presidential pardon that sparked public anger and raised questions about the government’s commitment to its stated values.

Seizing the moment, Magyar publicly criticised the leadership, accusing those in power of shielding themselves from accountability. In a widely viewed interview, he alleged that “a few families own half the country,” tapping into widespread frustration over corruption and inequality.

How did he challenge Orbán?

Magyar built his campaign around domestic concerns such as the economy and corruption, while largely avoiding divisive foreign policy debates that had helped Orbán weaken past opponents.

Hungary Election
Supporters of Peter Magyar, the leader of the opposition Tisza party celebrate after a parliamentary election in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo: AP)

He travelled extensively across the country, meeting voters directly and positioning himself as a practical alternative rather than an ideological rival. Analysts say this strategy helped him avoid the attacks that previously undermined opposition figures.

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Who did he defeat?

Magyar’s rise has come at the expense of Orbán, one of Europe’s longest-serving leaders, whose dominance of Hungarian politics since 2010 reshaped the country’s institutions and media landscape.

Hungary Election
Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, center, addresses after a parliamentary election in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, April 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Despite an electoral system widely criticised by observers as favouring the ruling party, Magyar succeeded in uniting a broad coalition of voters from conservatives to liberals many of whom were motivated primarily by opposition to Orbán’s rule.

Magyar has cautioned that change will take time, pledging to dismantle the existing system “step by step, brick by brick.”

While some voters remain cautious about his long-term agenda, his victory signals a major shift in Hungarian politics and potentially a reset in relations with the European Union.

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For now, his message remains focused on reconstruction and unity, as Hungary enters what could be its most significant political transition in more than a decade.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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