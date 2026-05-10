Who is Péter Magyar, the man who ended Viktor Orbán’s 16-year rule in Hungary

Peter Magyar takes the oath as Hungary's prime minister during a ceremony in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo: AP)

Péter Magyar, Hungary’s new prime minister, has risen rapidly from a little-known insider to the leader who unseated Viktor Orbán after 16 years in power, Associated Press (AP) reported.

Magyar, 45, was once part of Orbán’s political circle and linked to the ruling Fidesz elite. He entered the national spotlight in early 2024 after breaking ranks and criticising the system from within, calling it corrupt and unfair to ordinary people.