Who is Péter Magyar, the man who ended Viktor Orbán’s 16-year rule in Hungary

Péter Magyar, Hungary’s new prime minister, has risen rapidly from a little-known insider to the leader who unseated Viktor Orbán after 16 years in power, Associated Press (AP) reported.
Magyar, 45, was once part of Orbán’s political circle and linked to the ruling Fidesz elite. He entered the national spotlight in early 2024 after breaking ranks and criticising the system from within, calling it corrupt and unfair to ordinary people.
Leading the opposition Tisza party, he secured a landslide win in parliamentary elections, winning a strong majority and ending Orbán’s long dominance.
“A mandate not only to change the government, but to change the system as well,” Magyar said after taking office.
In his first address as prime minister, he urged Hungarians to embrace change.
“You have taught the country and the world that ordinary people can defeat tyranny,” he said, calling it a moment to “step through the gate of regime change”.
Magyar has promised to rebuild Hungary’s ties with the European Union, strengthen democratic institutions and create a more inclusive society.
“What connects us will be stronger than what divides us,” he said, pledging that Hungary would be “home for every Hungarian”.
Despite public optimism, Magyar faces major challenges, including economic pressures and institutions still influenced by Orbán-era loyalists.
His leadership marks a major political shift in Hungary, with supporters hoping it signals a new direction after more than a decade of nationalist rule.