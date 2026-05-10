Who is Péter Magyar, the man who ended Viktor Orbán’s 16-year rule in Hungary

Jubilation in Budapest as new leader invites people to ‘step through gate of regime change’

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 10, 2026 08:07 AM IST First published on: May 10, 2026 at 08:07 AM IST
Hungary Magyar InaugurationPeter Magyar takes the oath as Hungary's prime minister during a ceremony in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo: AP)

Péter Magyar, Hungary’s new prime minister, has risen rapidly from a little-known insider to the leader who unseated Viktor Orbán after 16 years in power, Associated Press (AP) reported.

Magyar, 45, was once part of Orbán’s political circle and linked to the ruling Fidesz elite. He entered the national spotlight in early 2024 after breaking ranks and criticising the system from within, calling it corrupt and unfair to ordinary people.

Hungary Magyar Inauguration
Peter Magyar takes the oath as Hungary’s prime minister during a ceremony in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo: AP)

‘A mandate to change the system’

Leading the opposition Tisza party, he secured a landslide win in parliamentary elections, winning a strong majority and ending Orbán’s long dominance.

“A mandate not only to change the government, but to change the system as well,” Magyar said after taking office.

In his first address as prime minister, he urged Hungarians to embrace change.

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Hungary Magyar Inauguration
Hungary’s prime minister Peter Magyar , center front, poses with members of the Tisza party after the inaugural session in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo: AP)

“You have taught the country and the world that ordinary people can defeat tyranny,” he said, calling it a moment to “step through the gate of regime change”.

A pro-Europe vision

Magyar has promised to rebuild Hungary’s ties with the European Union, strengthen democratic institutions and create a more inclusive society.

“What connects us will be stronger than what divides us,” he said, pledging that Hungary would be “home for every Hungarian”.

Budapest
Peter Magyar takes the oath as Hungary’s prime minister during a ceremony in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo: AP)

Despite public optimism, Magyar faces major challenges, including economic pressures and institutions still influenced by Orbán-era loyalists.

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His leadership marks a major political shift in Hungary, with supporters hoping it signals a new direction after more than a decade of nationalist rule.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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