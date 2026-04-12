Who is Nizar Amidi? Iraq’s new president in the fallout of US-Israel and Iran war

In this photo provided by the Iraqi Parliament Media Office, newly elected president of the Republic of Iraq, Nizar Amidi, speaks inside the Parliament after his election in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, April 11, 2026. (AP Photo)

Nizar Amidi has been elected as the new president of Iraq, ending months of political deadlock following inconclusive elections in the country. Amidi is a senior leader in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), one of Iraq’s two main Kurdish parties.

By long-standing convention, the Iraqi president is Kurdish, while the prime minister is Shiite and the parliamentary speaker Sunni.Amidi defeated Fuad Hussein, the candidate backed by the rival Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

An engineer by training, Amidi was born in Dohuk in northern Iraq. He has long worked behind the scenes in Iraqi politics. He previously served as an aide to former presidents Jalal Talabani and Fouad Massoum, both senior Kurdish figures.