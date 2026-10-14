Iran death sentence: Who is Najmeh Amini, 23-year-old student convicted over social media post?

Najmeh Amini, a 23-year-old Iranian accounting student, has been sentenced to death for allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad in a social media post. Arrested during Iran’s January 2026 protests, she is also serving a separate prison sentence of more than 12 years. Her death sentence remains open to appeal.
Amini’s case has drawn international attention amid growing concerns over Iran’s use of capital punishment and restrictions on online expression.
Who is Najmeh Amini?
Najmeh Amini is a resident of Mashhad, a city in northeastern Iran. She is currently held at Vakilabad Prison in Mashhad, according to human rights organisations.
Amini was arrested by Iranian security forces in early 2026 amid nationwide anti-government protests. HRANA reported that she was detained on January 31 at Ferdowsi Shopping Centre in Mashhad. Iran Human Rights, another monitoring organisation, reported February 3 as her arrest date.
Her family’s initial understanding was that she had been targeted over social media activity linked to the protests. She subsequently faced two separate criminal cases, including one involving alleged blasphemy.
Amini was sentenced to death for sab al-nabi, an offence involving insulting the Prophet Muhammad, over a social media post. The exact content of the post has not been made public.
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According to Iran Human Rights, she was tried by Branch 6 of the Criminal Court in Iran’s Khorasan Razavi province. The organisation reported that the court rejected her defence that the remarks were unintentional.
According to the Iranian newspaper Khorasan, Amini told the court that she had consumed hallucinogenic mushrooms with friends and published the remarks while in a hallucinatory state. Her lawyer reportedly argued that the statements were a “slip of the tongue”.
The presiding judge rejected this explanation, according to the HRANA’s account cited by The Guardian.
Under Article 262 of Iran’s Islamic Penal Code, insulting Prophet Muhammad can attract death penalty. Article 263 provides exceptions in circumstances including inadvertence, intoxication or a slip of the tongue, although the court did not accept Amini’s defence.
Her death sentence is not final and can be appealed before Iran’s Supreme Court. It has not yet been upheld by the apex court.
Amini has also received a sentence of 12 years, six months and one day in a separate case heard by the Mashhad Revolutionary Court.
According to the HRANA, the charges included acting against national security and spreading propaganda against the Iranian regime. The proceedings were separate from the criminal case that resulted in her death sentence.
What has Najmeh Amini said from prison?
In an audio message released in September, Amini appealed to the United Nations, lawyers and human rights organisations to intervene and examine her case.
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“I do not want to make a hero out of myself today. I only want one thing: be my voice,” she said in the recording, as quoted by The Guardian.
Her appeal has intensified calls from human rights advocates for international scrutiny of the case.
Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of Iran Human Rights, warned that imposing a death sentence over online expression risks expanding the use of capital punishment against peaceful speech. The organisation has called for Amini’s sentence to be overturned.
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