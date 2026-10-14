Iran death sentence: Who is Najmeh Amini, 23-year-old student convicted over social media post?

Najmeh Amini, a 23-year-old Iranian accounting student, has been sentenced to death for allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad in a social media post. Arrested during Iran’s January 2026 protests, she is also serving a separate prison sentence of more than 12 years. Her death sentence remains open to appeal.

Amini’s case has drawn international attention amid growing concerns over Iran’s use of capital punishment and restrictions on online expression.

Who is Najmeh Amini?

Najmeh Amini is a resident of Mashhad, a city in northeastern Iran. She is currently held at Vakilabad Prison in Mashhad, according to human rights organisations.

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Amini was arrested by Iranian security forces in early 2026 amid nationwide anti-government protests. HRANA reported that she was detained on January 31 at Ferdowsi Shopping Centre in Mashhad. Iran Human Rights, another monitoring organisation, reported February 3 as her arrest date.