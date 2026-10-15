Abu Dhabi royal found unconscious with toddler in London after ‘cocaine binge’

A member of the Abu Dhabi royal family, Mahrah Al Nahyan, was found on a London street after she reportedly passed out following a “cocaine binge” while taking care of a toddler. Nahyan took a Class A drug before being found barefoot lying near an unconscious man in west London, according to local reports.

Abu Dhabi royal found unconscious with toddler

Nahyan, 32, who is an Emirati royal through marriage, was discovered slumped against the footpath railings with a three-year-old child, who was barefoot and playing nearby on the busy street. Nahyan, on Tuesday, admitted to the Southwark Crown Court to one charge of child neglect, the UK’s The Telegraph reported.