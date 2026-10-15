Abu Dhabi royal found unconscious with toddler in London after ‘cocaine binge’

A member of the Abu Dhabi royal family, Mahrah Al Nahyan, was found on a London street after she reportedly passed out following a “cocaine binge” while taking care of a toddler. Nahyan took a Class A drug before being found barefoot lying near an unconscious man in west London, according to local reports.
Abu Dhabi royal found unconscious with toddler
Nahyan, 32, who is an Emirati royal through marriage, was discovered slumped against the footpath railings with a three-year-old child, who was barefoot and playing nearby on the busy street. Nahyan, on Tuesday, admitted to the Southwark Crown Court to one charge of child neglect, the UK’s The Telegraph reported.
Mahrah Al Nahyan daughter of ruler of dubai , passed out on busy west London street with three-year-old child after cocaine binge. https://t.co/01S8vYauwt— MIRZA BEY™ (@AuctionMirza570) October 14, 2026
Nahyan was spotted by the public in London on June 13, and a picture of her has since gone viral on social media. Until the police arrived, the toddler was cared for by the public. She remained unresponsive half an hour after the police arrived. “This is not a slaughterhouse; why do you care so much? Why are you so worried?” Nahyan reportedly said after waking up.
COURTS · UNITED KINGDOM
Why an Abu Dhabi royal’s child neglect case ended without jail
Mahrah Al Nahyan, 32, who is part of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family through marriage, admitted child neglect at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday, Oct 13. Here is how English law treats the offence, and what her sentence asks of her.
Weighs towards custody Weighs against
The case in four lines
What the offence is
1933 ACTSection 1
The law: the Children and Young Persons Act 1933 makes it an offence for anyone aged 16 or over who is responsible for a child under 16 to wilfully neglect, ill-treat, abandon or assault them.
MAXIMUM14 years
The maximum prison term for offences committed on or after June 28, 2022. Before that date it was 10 years.
RANGECO to 12 yrs
The range judges use in practice runs from a community order (CO) to 12 years in custody.
How judges pick a sentence
Judges in England and Wales follow a Sentencing Council guideline. They first decide how blameworthy the offender was (culpability A to D) and how much harm was caused or risked, then start from the matching point. Tap a letter to compare.
Culpability A (very high). The most extreme forms of the high-culpability factors, or a combination of them.
Serious harmCategory 1
Starting point: 9 yearsrange 7–12 years
High risk of serious harmCategory 2
Starting point: 6 yearsrange 4–8 years
Little or no harmCategory 3
Starting point: 3 yearsrange 2–6 years
Culpability B (high). For example, prolonged or multiple serious neglect, or deliberate disregard for the child’s welfare.
Serious harmCategory 1
Starting point: 6 yearsrange 4–8 years
High risk of serious harmCategory 2
Starting point: 3 yearsrange 2–6 years
Little or no harmCategory 3
Starting point: 1 yearrange: high-level CO to 2½ years
Culpability C (medium). For example, prolonged or multiple neglect, or significant force.
Serious harmCategory 1
Starting point: 3 yearsrange 2–6 years
High risk of serious harmCategory 2
Starting point: 1 yearrange: high-level CO to 2½ years
Little or no harmCategory 3
Starting point: High-level COrange: medium-level CO to 1 year
Culpability D (lesser). For example, a brief lapse in judgement or low-level neglect.
Serious harmCategory 1
Starting point: 1 yearrange: high-level CO to 2½ years
High risk of serious harmCategory 2
Starting point: High-level COrange: medium-level CO to 1 year
Little or no harmCategory 3
Starting point: Medium-level COrange: low-level CO to 6 months
Custody Custody or community order Community order (CO)
Reports of the hearing do not say which category the judge applied. A guilty plea also reduces the sentence.Sentencing Council guideline on cruelty to a child
What weighed on each side
CAN PUSH A SENTENCE UP
Drugs. The guideline treats offending under the influence of drugs as more serious where intoxication contributed to it.In court: the prosecution said drug paraphernalia was found in her bags but no illegal substances. Her lawyer said she had not taken drugs that day but was “very tired” from using cocaine on the days before.
Risk to the child. Harm is judged on the risk posed as well as on actual injury.In court: the child was found barefoot with a scooter near moving traffic; members of the public looked after the child until police arrived.
CAN BRING IT DOWN
Steps to tackle addiction. The guideline lets courts reduce a sentence when an offender is addressing addiction linked to the offence.In court: she has been in treatment at the Priory clinic in Woking, Surrey, and her lawyer said she has not taken drugs since entering.
Remorse and a guilty plea. Both can lower the sentence.In court: her lawyer said she showed “significant remorse and resolve to overcome her addiction”.
“You showed a recklessness and disregard for [the child’s] safety.”Mr Justice Johnson KC, sentencing
The money, in context
Monthly allowance · heard in court
Total ordered to pay · including a £5,000 fine and £1,000 costs
The total is about three-quarters of one month’s allowance.Brit Brief; Evening Standard
What the sentence asks of her
A community order is served in the community, not in prison. Hers lasts two years and includes a rehabilitation requirement.
An offender who fails to comply can be brought back before the court and resentenced.
Her lawyer said she will finish a three-month treatment programme at the Priory at the end of the month.
She plans to rent a home in the Guildford area, return to the clinic as a day patient and attend Narcotics Anonymous.
Sources: Evening Standard (via AOL); The Times; Brit Brief; London Crime News; Sentencing Council for England and Wales.
Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar
Lawyer says royal was ‘very tired’ from cocaine use
Defending Nahyan, her lawyer Stephen Vullo KC said the royal Emirati didn’t take drugs on the day she was found, but she was “very tired” from using cocaine in the earlier days. Stephen added that Nahyan had shown “significant remorse and resolve to overcome her addiction” and “she made a grave mistake that day and she knows it”.
The UK authorities told the court that Nahyan was in possession of drug paraphernalia when searched, but no illegal substances were found. After the incident, the royal was admitted to the Priory clinic in Woking, Surrey, for drug addiction treatment, reports stated.
Mahrah Al Nahyan sentenced to community order
Announcing the verdict in the case, the judge sentenced Mahrah Al Nahyan to a two-year community order and she is also been asked to undergo rehabilitation. A fine was imposed by the court on her for a total of $11,500.
Judge Johnson KC said, “But for the intervention of strangers, there was a serious risk they would be seriously injured or worse. They could have run away, become lost. They could have been taken or harmed by a stranger and could have become distressed seeing you and your friend unconscious in the street.”
Abu Dhabi royal family’s wealth and influence
The Abu Dhabi royal family, to which Nahyan belongs through marriage, is worth $300 billion and holds significant influence in global investments and oil reserves.