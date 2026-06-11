Flashy lifestyle, sex parties, and $100m fraud in US: Who is Mahender Makhijani?

Mahender Makhijani has been arrested in Califormia for $ 100 million bank fraud. (Photo: X@USAttyEssayli)

An Indian-American man was arrested in California on Wednesday for duping a bank of close to $100 million, news agency Reuters reported.

“Mahender Makhijani, a lawful permanent resident from India living in Corona del Mar, was arrested this (Wednesday) morning on a federal criminal complaint charging him with defrauding a bank out of nearly USD 100 million,” Bilal Essayli, First Assistant US Attorney for the Central District of California, said.

According to Federal prosecutors, a 44-year-old Makhijani doctored the title records of insurance policies, used as collateral, to make them look more valuable than they actually were. He used a complex web of shell companies to mislead a federally insured bank, which ended up losing nearly $100 million.