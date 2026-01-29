US cybersecurity chief at centre of ChatGPT security controversy: Who is Madhu Gottumukkala, and what landed him in soup

Madhu Gottumukkala, the interim chief of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), triggered multiple security alerts after he uploaded sensitive government contracting files to a public version of ChatGPT last summer, reported Politico, citing four Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials familiar with the matter.

Who is Madhu Gottumukkala?

Gottumukkala is currently serving as the Acting Director and the Deputy Director for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) under US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Additionally, he serves on the Advisory Committee of the College of Business and Information Systems at Dakota State University.

Before being appointed as the CISA Deputy Director, he served as Commissioner and Chief Information Officer for South Dakota’s Bureau of Information and Technology, overseeing statewide technology and cybersecurity initiatives.