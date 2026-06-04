Who is Khalilur Rahman? Bangladesh Foreign Minister elected 81st president of UNGA

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman has been elected the 81st president of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), defeating Cyprus Ambassador Andreas Kakouris in a rare contested vote.

Rahman secured 99 votes against Kakouris’ 91 during the election held at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

Who is Khalilur Rahman?

A career diplomat, Rahman joined Bangladesh’s foreign service in 1979 and has held several senior positions at the United Nations in Geneva and New York. He has also served as spokesperson for the Least Developed Countries group and as a special adviser to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Rahman became Bangladesh’s foreign minister in February 2026 after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won the country’s first election following the 2024 student-led uprising that forced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from power.