Who is Kanishka Narayan? Indian-origin MP named UK’s first AI Minister

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has started building his new cabinet after taking office following the resignation of Sir Keir Starmer.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readJul 21, 2026 09:07 AM IST First published on: Jul 21, 2026 at 09:07 AM IST
UK CabinetKanishka Narayan has been appointed as Minister of State Minister for Artificial Intelligence. (Photo: X/ @KanishkaNarayan)

Kanishka Narayan, the India-born MP who made history as Wales’ first ethnic minority MP, has kept his post as Minister of State for AI in Andy Burnham’s new cabinet, according to BBC News.

Narayan, who was born in Bihar and moved to Cardiff as a child, is one of several familiar faces retained as Burnham assembles his top team following Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation on Monday. His cabinet blends ministers who served under Starmer with longtime, trusted allies.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Narayan is a member of the UK Parliament for the Vale of Glamorgan. His education includes a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Philosophy, Politics & Economics from the University of Oxford and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Stanford University.

Who all is in the new cabinet?

The lineup so far includes:

  • Andy Burnham: Prime Minister
Andy Burnham, Britain's new Labour Party leader, gestures while arriving outside a government building in London.
Andy Burnham, Britain’s new Labour leader and incoming UK Prime Minister, outside a government building in London. (AP Photo)
  • John Healey: Chancellor
  • Louise Haigh: Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
  • Ed Miliband: Foreign Secretary
  • Shabana Mahmood: Home Secretary. Read more
Britain Politics
British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood leaves number 10 Downing Street, as new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has entered number 10 Downing Street and among his first tasks is the selection of his new Cabinet, in London. (Photo: AP)
  • Wes Streeting: Defence Secretary
  • Yvette Cooper: Health Secretary
  • Lucy Powell: Education Secretary
  • Pat McFadden: Work and Pensions Secretary
  • Angela Rayner: Housing Secretary
  • Jonathan Reynolds: Business and Trade Secretary
  • Bridget Phillipson: Equalities Minister
  • Lisa Nandy: Culture Secretary
  • Miatta Fahnbulleh: Energy Secretary
  • Alex Norris: Justice Secretary
  • Heidi Alexander: Transport Secretary
  • Angela Eagle: Environment Secretary
  • Sir Chris Bryant: Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
  • Douglas Alexander: Secretary of State for Scotland
  • Stephen Kinnock: Secretary of State for Wales
  • Emma Reynolds: Chief Secretary to the Treasury
  • Anneliese Midgley: Chief Whip
  • Ellie Reeves: Attorney General
  • Alan Campbell: Leader of the Commons
  • Baroness Smith of Basildon: Leader of the Lords
  • Hamish Falconer: Minister of State
  • Kanishka Narayan : Minister of State (AI)
  • Matthew Pennycook: Housing Minister

Why is Healey’s promotion notable?

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Healey’s resignation as defence secretary last month helped precipitate Starmer’s downfall, after he publicly criticised the former prime minister’s handling of a Treasury dispute over defence funding. A former trade unionist first elected in 1997, Healey previously served as a Treasury minister under Tony Blair and had been floated earlier this year as a possible caretaker prime minister, the Financial Times reports, citing his reputation as a moderate with cross-party appeal.

As defence secretary, he was credited with a swift strategic review of the ministry, strong ties with his American counterpart, and convincing Starmer to lift defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027. On departing, Healey pushed for a firm commitment to “a headmark date for 3 per cent of GDP on defence in 2030”, according to the FT. Burnham and Healey now inherit a nearly £5bn shortfall in the defence budget Starmer had outlined before leaving office.

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What’s behind the Miliband appointment?

Naming Ed Miliband foreign secretary has unsettled some in Westminster who expected him to land the chancellorship instead.

Miliband, who led Labour from 2010 until his 2015 election defeat and most recently served as energy secretary, remains one of Britain’s more divisive politicians popular among progressives for his climate advocacy but frequently attacked by Conservative critics, including party leader Kemi Badenoch, who has accused him of damaging Britain’s economy.

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Despite the criticism, Miliband regularly ranks among the most popular Labour figures in LabourList’s monthly cabinet poll.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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