Top US counterterrorism official had lost first wife to 2019 suicide bombing in Syria: Who is Joseph Kent?

Former US counterterrorism chief quit over Iran war, citing no threat, with a background in Special Forces and personal loss in Syria.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Mar 18, 2026 09:38 AM IST
His decision also drew attention to his military background and personal loss.Joe Kent, a top US counterterrorism official, resigned over the Iran war, saying it posed no immediate threat to the United States. (AP Photo)
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Top US counterterrorism official in the Trump administration Joe Kent on Tuesday resigned over the war in Iran. In his resignation letter shared on X, he said that he could not support the conflict and argued that Iran did not pose an immediate threat to the United States.

In the letter shared on X, Joseph Kent said that the war was initiated under the pressure from Israel and its powerful lobby in the United States. He stated that he could not in good conscience support this war. In his letter, Kent lauded US President Trump’s foreign policies enacted in 2016, 2020 and 2024. He also praised US President Trump for eradicating Iranian military official Qasem Soleimani in 2020 in an American drone strike in Iraq.

Kent says Israeli lobby pushed US into Iran war

Kent expressed his disappointment in his letter and stepped down from his position on the war. He wrote that high-ranking Israeli officers and influential members of the American media sowed a misinformation campaign and pro-war sentiments against Iran. The lobby, he argued, made President Trump believe that if he strikes now, he could win the war, which was a lie. He further called it an Israeli tactic used to draw the United States into the Iraq war.

Who is Joseph Kent?

Joseph Kent, aged 45, served as the director of the National Counterterrorism Center in the United States for less than a year. He was appointed to serve as the chief of the counterterrorism office in February 2025.

Kent is a former soldier with US Army Special Forces who completed 11 combat deployments from 1998-2018, including the US-Iraq War. After retiring from the military, he joined the CIA’s Special Activities Center as a paramilitary officer.

In his resignation letter, Kent has described the Iraq war as one ‘manufactured by Israel’.

Campaigned as a Republican twice in the US Congress

Kent then moved onto launching his political career. He campaigned as a Republican to represent Southwestern Washington state in the US Congress in 2022 and 2024. A former political candidate, he was criticised for hiring a member of a far-right US military organisation Proud Boys as a consultant for his election bid in 2022.

Also Read | Expert Explains | As war drags into third week, what Iran is looking to achieve

Lost his first wife in suicide bombing in Syria

Joseph Kent’s first wife Shannon Kent, a US Navy cryptologic technician, was killed in a 2019 suicide bombing in Manbij, Syria while deployed alongside the US special operation forces. She was survived by her two children. Joseph Kent later married Heather Kent.

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The US intervened in the Syrian Civil war in 2014, primarily to fight ISIS through Operation Inherent Resolve. The US carried out a direct strike against the Syrian government in 2018. In 2019, President Trump withdrew the SDF following the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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