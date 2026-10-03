Who is Hamam al-Hammami? Flydubai co-pilot, who stabbed India’s Smit Machchhar

Hamam al-Hammami has been identified as the Omani co-pilot accused of the flydubai cockpit attack.

Written by: Mashkoora Khan
4 min readOct 3, 2026 10:01 AM IST First published on: Oct 3, 2026 at 09:36 AM IST
Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar: The Boeing 737 jet, with 174 passengers on board, sounded emergency alerts before landing at the Tabuk airport.Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar: The Boeing 737 jet, with 174 passengers on board, sounded emergency alerts before landing at the Tabuk airport.

Flydubai pilot attack: The Omani co-pilot accused of attacking Indian captain Smit Machchhar on a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv has been identified as Hamam al-Hammami, according to CNN. An Israeli official and Saudi state media have also confirmed his name, CNN says. He is now in the UAE, where he faces a terrorism investigation.

Several news outlets have since pieced together his background. The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported Oman had banned him from flying over concerns that he had adopted radical ideological views, and that flydubai hired him anyway. The Associated Press (AP) gives the same account of the ban and the hiring.

How did his Hamam al-Hammami’s ‘extremist ideals come to the fore?

Hamam al-Hammami worked at Oman Air for nearly seven years. However, his alleged radical ideology was revealed only after the airline found extremist material in his possession during his training as a co-pilot in 2024, reported ABC News, citing intelligence and law enforcement officials.

Also read Flydubai attack: Omani pilot identified, was flagged as a security risk in 2024

CNN traced his work history, his education and the social media accounts linked to him. Investigators are now trying to work out how he came to be in the cockpit of a plane bound for Israel, a country Oman does not recognise.

Who is Hamam al-Hammami?

CNN reported that al-Hammami is an Omani citizen who was born in the UAE to an Omani father and a Syrian mother. Al Arabiya English reported he spent a lot of time outside Oman, mainly in Syria, where he was influenced by extremist ideas before moving to the UAE.

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A now-deleted LinkedIn profile in his name read he worked at Oman Air for seven years and left in February 2025. It said he then joined Royal Air Maroc in June 2025 and left in January 2026. CNN says one of its sources confirmed the profile is his. An Israeli official told CNN he had worked for flydubai for only eight months.

flydubai, saudi arabia
Passengers embark on a FlyDubai aircraft at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel. (AP Photo)

The profile also said he studied at Buckinghamshire New University in England. CNN says the university confirmed that a man of that name finished a three-year distance learning course and graduated in aviation management in 2023. The Jerusalem Post, citing sources close to the investigation, reported he holds no second nationality.

Why Oman barred him from flying

The outlets describe the move in slightly different terms.

AP‘s source said Oman Air barred him from flying because it feared he had adopted extremist views. AP adds that it is not clear how closely he was checked when flydubai hired him. Wall Street Journal was the first to report Oman Air’s move.

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WSJ further said that despite the ban, flydubai hired him. That let him fly the sensitive route between the UAE and Israel.

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ABC News reported that he was found with extremist material in 2024, while he was a trainee co-pilot at Oman Air. Despite that, the airline kept him in an administrative official’s capacity.

CNN, too, said he was removed from flight training over concerns about his radical views.

None of these outlets describe the material recovered from him or what views he held. The year of the discovery also differs: ABC News says 2024, while CNN‘s account, and the dates on the LinkedIn profile, point to 2025.

Mashkoora Khan
Mashkoora Khan
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Mashkoora Khan is a journalist and sub-editor on the global desk at The Indian Express. She actively covers issues around Canada visa, immigration policy, global affairs, and international developments. A trained multimedia journalist, she focuses on producing clear, accurate, and reader-centric explainers on policy-driven subjects that directly affect cross-border mobility and global audiences. Experience Mashkoora has worked across digital newsrooms and independent media platforms, with bylines in national and international publications including Al Jazeera, Down to Earth, The Wire, and Maktoob. Her professional experience spans breaking news, policy explainers, live coverage, and multimedia reporting. At The Indian Express, she is part of the global desk, where she contributes to daily international coverage and plays a role in editing and producing stories on foreign policy, immigration systems, and regulatory changes — particularly those related to Canada’s study, work, and permanent residence pathways. Expertise Her core areas of reporting include: • Canada visa and immigration: Coverage of policy updates, eligibility changes, application processes, and government announcements, with an emphasis on factual explainers and verified information. • Global affairs: Reporting on international politics, diplomacy, and geopolitical developments. • Migration and human impact: Stories that examine how policy decisions affect individuals, families, and migrant communities. Her work prioritises accuracy, sourcing, and  context, helping readers navigate complex systems without speculation or exaggeration. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Mashkoora's reporting is grounded in official data, government releases, and on-record sources, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. Her articles aim to distinguish clearly between verified information and developing updates, making her coverage a reliable reference point for readers seeking clarity on international and immigration-related issues. ... Read More

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