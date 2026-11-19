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The Democrats nominated Hakeem Jeffries Wednesday as Speaker of the House in a closed-door, secret-ballot vote. Jeffries won 251 of the 262 votes cast; 11 party colleagues stood opposed.
He will face a full House vote when the new Congress – which will be controlled by the Democrats after a stunning midterm revival this month – convenes in January, and will require 218 votes from the floor. Since the Democrats have a majority of at least 257, barring a twist Jeffries will be the next House Speaker.
Once elected, Jeffries will also become the first Black Speaker in US history and will take charge of what American broadcaster CNN said is the Democrats’ largest majority in years.
Who is Hakeem Jeffries?
Jeffries was born in Brooklyn, New York where he studied political science and public policy before pursuing a law degree. After graduating in 1997, he established himself as a litigation lawyer while gradually moving towards politics. His first electoral attempt was in 2000, when he challenged assemblyman Roger Green in the Democratic Party primary but lost.
He eventually entered the New York State Assembly in 2006, after winning from the 57th District after defeating both his primary rival and Republican candidate Henry Weinstein. During his six years in the Assembly, Jeffries introduced more than 70 bills, building a legislative record that strengthened his prospects for a career in national politics.
In 2012, he announced that he would leave the state legislature to contest a seat in the US Congress, citing the need to address the dysfunction in Washington. “Washington is broken. Congress is dysfunctional. People are suffering. We deserve more,” he said.
Often described as the “Barack Obama of Brooklyn”, a comparison he publicly distanced himself from, Jeffries won election to the 113th US Congress in 2012 and took office in January 2013. Over the next decade, he rose through the Democratic ranks to become the party’s most powerful figure in the House of Representatives.
Why did some Democrats oppose his nomination?
Although Jeffries faced no challenger for the nomination, seven newly elected Democrats voted against him, according to the Associated Press report. As per them, they wanted stronger commitments from the party leadership on issues including Medicare for All, immigration enforcement, campaign finance reform and the war in Gaza.
Some lawmakers have also criticised Jeffries for not supporting proposals to cut military assistance to Israel, as per The Guardian.
Recently, Jeffries attempted to address some of these concerns. He has backed expanding Medicare coverage to include vision and dental treatment and extending eligibility to children. He has also called for change in the US relationship with Israel.
Despite the opposition, his nomination was backed by a large majority of the Democratic caucus. Jeffries said the party’s priority should be to oppose MAGA extremism rather than fight among itself.
What powers will Jeffries have as a Speaker?
The Speaker of the House is one of the most influential positions in the US government. The Speaker leads the House of Representatives, presiding over its proceedings and helping decide which bills come up for a vote.
The role also gives the Speaker considerable sway over the chamber’s agenda and committee assignments. In the presidential line of succession, the Speaker ranks second, after the Vice President.