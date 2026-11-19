The Democrats nominated Hakeem Jeffries Wednesday as Speaker of the House in a closed-door, secret-ballot vote. Jeffries won 251 of the 262 votes cast; 11 party colleagues stood opposed.

He will face a full House vote when the new Congress – which will be controlled by the Democrats after a stunning midterm revival this month – convenes in January, and will require 218 votes from the floor. Since the Democrats have a majority of at least 257, barring a twist Jeffries will be the next House Speaker.

Once elected, Jeffries will also become the first Black Speaker in US history and will take charge of what American broadcaster CNN said is the Democrats’ largest majority in years.