Why Golshifteh Farahani is in news amid Macron-Brigitte row: 5 things about Iranian-French actor

1. She became one of Iran’s biggest film stars as a teenager

Born in Tehran in 1983, Farahani grew up in a family deeply involved in theatre and cinema. Her father, Behzad Farahani, is a noted Iranian actor and theatre director. She entered films at a young age and rose to prominence after starring in The Pear Tree, directed by acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui, when she was just 14 years old.

Over the next several years, she established herself as one of the most recognisable faces in Iranian cinema. As reported by The Guardian, Farahani quickly emerged as one of the leading young actors in Iran’s film industry.

2. Her Hollywood debut changed her life permanently

Farahani became the first Iranian actress in decades to appear in a major Hollywood production after starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe in Body of Lies, directed by Ridley Scott.

According to The Guardian, Iranian authorities reacted strongly to her appearance in the film and later restricted her movements. She was reportedly barred from travelling abroad and faced growing pressure from the Iranian establishment after appearing at the film’s premiere without a headscarf.

3. She eventually went into exile and settled in France

Following mounting pressure in Iran, Farahani left the country and relocated to France.

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In an interview with The Guardian, she described exile as “like death” and spoke openly about the emotional toll of being separated from her homeland. Reports noted that Iranian authorities effectively banned her from working after controversies surrounding her international appearances and artistic choices. Since moving to Paris, she has built a successful international career while remaining unable to freely return to Iran.

4. She built a major international acting career after leaving Iran

After relocating to Europe, Farahani steadily became a recognised figure in global cinema. She worked with directors such as Jim Jarmusch and appeared in films including Paterson, Extraction franchise alongside Chris Hemsworth and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

According to Encyclopaedia Iranica, she became one of the most internationally visible Iranian actors working outside the country after the 1979 Revolution.

5. She has become an outspoken voice on Iran and women’s rights

Farahani has frequently spoken about censorship, women’s freedoms and political repression in Iran. During and after the protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022, she publicly voiced support for demonstrators and criticised restrictions imposed by the Iranian regime.

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In interviews and coverage published by France 24, Farahani has increasingly been portrayed as one of the prominent cultural voices of the Iranian diaspora.