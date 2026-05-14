Why Golshifteh Farahani is in news amid Macron-Brigitte row: 5 things about Iranian-French actor

Golshifteh Farahani rose from Iranian cinema to global fame while becoming a prominent voice on exile, women’s rights, and artistic freedom.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readUpdated: May 14, 2026 06:34 PM IST
Golshifteh FarahaniFarahani has frequently spoken about censorship, women’s freedoms and political repression in Iran. (Photo: Instagram/ Golshifteh Farahani)
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Iranian-French actor Golshifteh Farahani has once again entered global headlines after her name surfaced in reports surrounding French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron. The controversy emerged from claims made in a recently published French political book, which alleged that exchanges between Macron and Farahani had created tensions within the French presidential couple. The allegations have been denied, but the episode has renewed international attention on Farahani, an actor whose career has long blended cinema, exile politics, and activism.

From becoming one of Iran’s biggest film stars to rebuilding her life in Europe after leaving her homeland, Farahani’s journey has been marked by both artistic success and political controversy.

So who is Golshifteh Farahani?

1. She became one of Iran’s biggest film stars as a teenager

Born in Tehran in 1983, Farahani grew up in a family deeply involved in theatre and cinema. Her father, Behzad Farahani, is a noted Iranian actor and theatre director. She entered films at a young age and rose to prominence after starring in The Pear Tree, directed by acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui, when she was just 14 years old.

Over the next several years, she established herself as one of the most recognisable faces in Iranian cinema. As reported by The Guardian, Farahani quickly emerged as one of the leading young actors in Iran’s film industry.

2. Her Hollywood debut changed her life permanently

Farahani became the first Iranian actress in decades to appear in a major Hollywood production after starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe in Body of Lies, directed by Ridley Scott.

According to  The Guardian, Iranian authorities reacted strongly to her appearance in the film and later restricted her movements. She was reportedly barred from travelling abroad and faced growing pressure from the Iranian establishment after appearing at the film’s premiere without a headscarf.

3. She eventually went into exile and settled in France

Following mounting pressure in Iran, Farahani left the country and relocated to France.

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In an interview with The Guardian, she described exile as “like death” and spoke openly about the emotional toll of being separated from her homeland. Reports noted that Iranian authorities effectively banned her from working after controversies surrounding her international appearances and artistic choices. Since moving to Paris, she has built a successful international career while remaining unable to freely return to Iran.

4. She built a major international acting career after leaving Iran

After relocating to Europe, Farahani steadily became a recognised figure in global cinema. She worked with directors such as Jim Jarmusch and appeared in films including Paterson, Extraction franchise alongside Chris Hemsworth and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

According to Encyclopaedia Iranica, she became one of the most internationally visible Iranian actors working outside the country after the 1979 Revolution.

5. She has become an outspoken voice on Iran and women’s rights

Farahani has frequently spoken about censorship, women’s freedoms and political repression in Iran. During and after the protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022, she publicly voiced support for demonstrators and criticised restrictions imposed by the Iranian regime.

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In interviews and coverage published by France 24, Farahani has increasingly been portrayed as one of the prominent cultural voices of the Iranian diaspora.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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