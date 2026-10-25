Who is Gadi Eisenkot, the former army chief challenging Netanyahu in Israel’s election?

Gadi Eisenkot, 66, a former head of the Israeli army, is the main challenger to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel’s election on October 27, according to CNN. A year ago, he polled in single digits. Now most polls give his Yashar party 20 to 23 of the 120 Knesset seats, more than Netanyahu’s Likud. If elected, the son of Moroccan immigrants — Eisenkot — would be Israel’s first Mizrahi prime minister. But the most seats do not guarantee power, and polls show neither Netanyahu’s bloc nor the anti-Netanyahu bloc is on track for the 61 seats needed for a majority.

Who is Gadi Eisenkot?

Eisenkot is the second of his nine siblings and a father of five. He joined the Golani Brigade in 1978 and, after 40 years in the army, served as chief of staff from 2015 to 2019 under Netanyahu. In 2016, he backed a military trial of a soldier who shot a wounded Palestinian attacker in Hebron, despite pressure from Netanyahu and other right-wing politicians.