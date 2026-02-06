Bajaj
Who is contesting Bangladesh Elections 2026? Full party list and alliances

Bangladesh heads to its 13th parliamentary election on February 12, with major parties and alliances in the fray.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 6, 2026 01:26 PM IST First published on: Feb 6, 2026 at 01:26 PM IST
The Sheikh Hasina led Awami League has been barred from participating in the upcoming Bangladesh elections. (AI generated)The Sheikh Hasina led Awami League has been barred from participating in the upcoming Bangladesh elections. (AI generated)

After Sheikh Hasina’s ouster in August 2024, Bangladesh is all set to hold its 13th Parliamentary Election on February 12. Hasina’s Bangladesh Awami League, the country’s largest party, has been barred from contesting the upcoming elections.

This election marks a critical return to democratic governance under the supervision of the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. With over 127 million eligible voters, this is being hailed as the “biggest democratic process of 2026”.

Also Read Bangladesh’s ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina sentenced to 10 years in two corruption cases

Here’s a list of parties and alliances participating in the February 12 Bangladesh elections.

Bangladesh National Party (BNP)

Led by Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s son, Tarique Rahman, the Bangladesh National Party has fielded 288 candidates for the upcoming elections. While the party wants to make a comeback, it faces tough competition from political rivals. In alliance with other parties and independent candidates, the BNP will contest on 300 seats in total.

11 Party Alliance

The 11 Party Alliance, led by the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, comprises the following parties: Bangladesh Khelafar Majlis, National Citizen Party, Amar Bangladesh Party, Khelafat Majlis, Bangladesh Labour Party, Bangladesh Khilafat Andolan, Liberal Democratic Party, Nizam-e-Islam Party, Bangladesh Development Party, and the Jatiya Ganotantrik Party. It will be contesting on a total of 298 seats.

Islami Andolan Bangladesh

Islami Andolan Bangladesh, led by Syed Rezaul Karim since 2008, will contest 253 seats in the country.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read Bangladesh Parliamentary election 2026: What is July National Charter?

National Democratic Front

The National Democratic Front, an alliance led by the Jatiya Party (Ershad), has fielded a total of 206 candidates in the country. While Jatiya Party (Ershad) will contest on 195 seats, the Bangladesh Sangskritik Muktijodha, Bangladesh Muslim League and the Jatiya Party (Manju) will fight on 20, 17 and 10 seats respectively.

Democratic United Front

The Democratic United Front, which comprises the Communist Party of Bangladesh, the Social Party of Bangladesh, the Socialist Party of Bangladesh (Marxist) and the Bangladesh Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, will contest on 149 seats in the upcoming elections.

Greater Sunni Alliance

The Greater Sunni Alliance, led by the Bangladesh Islami Front, with 26 candidates, will be contesting on a total of 64 seats. The other members – the Bangladesh Supreme Party and the Islamic Front Bangladesh will both contest on 19 seats.

Express Global Desk

