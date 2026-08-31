Who Is Anima Anandkumar? Caltech scientist on TIME’s ‘most influential people in AI’ list

Who Is Anima Anandkumar? Indian Scientist Named In TIME's AI 100 ListIn March this year, she was included in the United Nations Secretary-General's Scientific Advisory Board. Edited by: Astitva Raj Feature Aug 28, 2026 21:47 IST Published On Aug 28, 2026 19:42 IST Last Updated On Aug 28, 2026 21:47 IST Read Time: 3 mins trusted source Share TwitterWhatsAppFacebookRedditEmail Who Is Anima Anandkumar? Indian Scientist Named In TIME's AI 100 ListShe completed her BTech in electrical engineering from IIT Madras in 2004. (Photo: X/@AnimaAnandkumar)

Anima Anandkumar has spent her career trying to make artificial intelligence understand the physical world, and that work has now earned her a spot on TIME magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in AI. A professor at the California Institute of Technology, Anandkumar has spent years building AI tools that can study everything from weather patterns and nuclear fusion to new medicines and quantum computers.

Her recognition by TIME places her among a small group of scientists shaping how the world understands and uses artificial intelligence today, and it comes at a moment when her research is reaching further into fields that were once thought to be far beyond the reach of machine learning. Colleagues describe her as someone who has spent a decade trying to bring AI and hard science closer together, using the technology not to replace human understanding of the physical world but to speed it up dramatically.

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From Mysore to a career in AI

Anandkumar was born in Mysore, in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, into a family with deep academic roots. Her parents both worked as engineers, her grandfather was a mathematician, and her great-grandfather was a scholar of Sanskrit. Yet her early life was not confined to books and equations alone. She trained for years in Bharatanatyam, a classical form of Indian dance, and performed it regularly as a young woman.

Her formal academic path began at IIT Madras, where she completed her BTech in electrical engineering in 2004. She then travelled to the United States to pursue a PhD at Cornell University, finishing in 2009. During those years, she held an IBM Fellowship that supported her research.

Early career at MIT and Amazon

After completing her doctorate, Anandkumar joined the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as a postdoctoral researcher. There, she worked on new approaches to understanding machine learning and complex systems, laying the groundwork for much of her later research.

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She went on to join Amazon Web Services as a Principal Scientist, where she played a central role in building and launching Amazon SageMaker, a platform that has since become widely used for machine learning work across the industry.

Joining Caltech and NVIDIA

In 2017, Anandkumar took up a professorship at Caltech. A year later, she also became Senior Director of AI Research at NVIDIA, taking on both academic and industry roles at once.

Her research has centred on a method known as Neural Operators, which allows AI models to understand and simulate physical processes at different scales, something that once required the power of supercomputers.

The impact of her research

Anandkumar helped develop AI methods that can model physical processes at extraordinary speed, in some cases more than a million times faster than older techniques. Her algorithms have been used to forecast weather thousands of times faster than conventional methods, design new medical devices, build components for quantum computers, improve a key step in computer chip manufacturing, and run simulations aimed at making nuclear fusion a safe and sustainable energy source.

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One practical result of her work is a catheter that reduces bacterial contamination by 100 times. Her methods have also been applied to designing chip masks and to improving the layout of quantum dots used in advanced computing.

Launch of accelerated understanding

The TIME recognition came just after Anandkumar announced the public launch of her new company, Accelerated Understanding. In a post on X, she said, “Bringing the power of AI+Science together has been the focus of my life for the past decade.” She added that she believes the biggest impact AI can have on science is its ability to speed up how researchers simulate and understand the physical world.

Honored to be named one of the 100 most influential people in AI by @TIME right on the heels of the public launch of our company Accelerated Understanding @accelerated_u



Bringing the power of AI+Science together has been the focus of my life for the past decade. I believe the… pic.twitter.com/h01RcqQ8PZ — Prof. Anima Anandkumar (@AnimaAnandkumar) August 27, 2026

She explained that this journey began with the invention of Neural Operators at Caltech, which became the foundation for a weather model called FourCastNet, built with her team at NVIDIA. She has since applied the same approach to nuclear fusion research, quantum chemistry and medical device design. Looking ahead, she said she is “particularly excited about self-improvement,” pointing to how physics-based models can check and improve their own results rather than depending only on lab data.

A seat on the UN’s scientific advisory board

In March this year, Anandkumar was appointed to the United Nations Secretary-General’s Scientific Advisory Board. In this role, she helps shape the UN’s scientific agenda and advises its leadership on artificial intelligence. TIME reports that her focus is on keeping conversations about AI grounded in science, particularly for countries in the Global South, at a time when misinformation about the technology is widespread.

Speaking to TIME, she addressed concerns that data centres will end up being used mainly for surveillance. She acknowledged that this is one possible future, but said that if democratic systems remain strong, data centres can also serve other purposes, including weather forecasting, climate research and scientific discovery.

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Anandkumar has also received the IEEE Fellowship, the Alfred P Sloan Fellowship and the NSF Career Award, adding to a long list of recognitions for her contributions to science.