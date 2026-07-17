Who is Andy Burnham? Britain’s next PM, wife, children and why he’s called the ‘King of the North’

Andy Burnham has been elected leader of Britain’s governing Labour Party, paving the way for him to become the United Kingdom’s next prime minister. His election at the party’s special conference marks the latest chapter in a political career spanning more than two decades, during which he has served as a Cabinet minister, Member of Parliament and Mayor of Greater Manchester.

Burnham, often referred to as the “King of the North” for his outspoken defence of Greater Manchester’s interests, has built a political identity around regional empowerment and public services.

While his political career has been widely documented, his personal life has also attracted attention, particularly as his family prepares to enter the national spotlight.

Here are 5 things about Andy Burnham, his wife, children and the journey that brought him to the top of British politics.

1) Andy Burnham is a seasoned Labour politician with over two decades in public life

Born on January 7, 1970, in Liverpool, Merseyside, England, Andy Burnham grew up in Culcheth, near Warrington, in north-west England. He studied English Literature at Fitzwilliam College, University of Cambridge, graduating before beginning a career in journalism and political research.

Burnham entered Parliament in 2001, when he was elected as the Labour MP for Leigh. Following constituency boundary changes ahead of the 2024 general election, he became the MP for Makerfield in June this year, representing much of the same area in Greater Manchester.

His rise through government came quickly, with several senior ministerial appointments under former Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

Andy Burnham’s political career: A timeline

2001: Elected Labour MP for Leigh.

2003-2005: Parliamentary Private Secretary in the Home Office.

2005: Appointed Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Home Office.

2006-2007: Served as Minister of State at the Department of Health.

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2007-2008: Became Chief Secretary to the Treasury under Gordon Brown.

2008-2009: Appointed Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport.

2009-2010: Served as Secretary of State for Health, one of the most prominent Cabinet positions.

2010, 2015 and 2026: Contested the Labour leadership on three occasions before finally being elected party leader.

2017: Elected the first Mayor of Greater Manchester.

2021: Re-elected mayor with an increased majority.

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2024: Returned to Westminster as the MP for Makerfield following boundary changes while continuing his national political role.

2026: Elected leader of the Labour Party, paving the way to become Britain’s seventh prime minister in a decade.

2) Why is Andy Burnham called the ‘King of the North’?

Burnham earned the nickname “King of the North” during his tenure as Mayor of Greater Manchester, a role he has held since 2017.

The moniker reflects his willingness to publicly challenge governments in Westminster over issues affecting northern England, particularly funding, transport, local governance and regional investment. His profile rose significantly during disputes over financial support for Greater Manchester during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he argued that northern communities deserved fairer treatment.

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Following his election as Labour leader, Burnham said he wanted to offer hope to people living in “forgotten places everywhere”, reinforcing the regional message that has defined much of his political career.

3) His wife, Marie-France ‘Frankie’ van Heel, has been by his side for more than three decades

Away from politics, Burnham has been married to Marie-France van Heel, known to family and friends as Frankie, for more than 30 years.

According to the BBC, the couple first met in 1989 at Fitzwilliam College, University of Cambridge. Burnham was studying English Literature, while van Heel, born in January 1970, had recently arrived from the Netherlands, having grown up in both the Netherlands and Belgium.

Former Cambridge lecturer John Mullan later recalled that fellow students believed Burnham had “scooped the pools” when they started dating because Frankie was regarded as one of the most popular students on campus, the BBC reported.

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One lesser-known episode from their early relationship occurred in 1992, when Frankie asked Burnham to appear on ITV’s dating programme Blind Date, hosted by Cilla Black. He agreed, and she appeared on the show while the couple were already together, according to the BBC.?

4) Who are Andy Burnham’s three children?

The Burnham family includes three adult children — Jimmy, Rosie and Anne-Marie (“Annie”) — who have occasionally appeared alongside their father during election campaigns and public events.

According to Cosmopolitan, the family shares a close bond, with Burnham frequently posting photographs of family gatherings, holidays, pub visits and celebrations on social media.

Jimmy Burnham

The eldest of the three siblings, Jimmy Burnham, was born in March 2000 while the family was living in Brixton, London, according to a report in Cosmopolitan.

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According to his LinkedIn profile, Jimmy studied History at University College London (UCL) before working as a Labour caseworker. He has also worked in a bakery and now serves as an International Policy Officer at the Royal College of Nursing.

Rosie Burnham

Rosie, the couple’s middle child, studied Criminology at the University of Liverpool and works as a Customer Development Executive at Jägermeister UK, according to Cosmopolitan.

Burnham has shared photographs with Rosie on social media, including one recalling a dance event where the pair posed together on the red carpet.

Anne-Marie ‘Annie’ Burnham

The youngest sibling, Anne-Marie, better known as Annie, graduated with an English degree from Cardiff University before completing internships in public relations and communications, according to her LinkedIn profile cited by Cosmopolitan.

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She has also featured in several of Burnham’s social media posts, including photographs from Manchester Pride celebrations and family trips to Cardiff.

5) Labour leadership marks culmination of Burnham’s long road to 10 Downing Street

Burnham’s election as Labour leader follows years of persistence at the highest levels of British politics.

Having previously fallen short in Labour leadership contests in 2010 and 2015, he rebuilt his political standing as Mayor of Greater Manchester, where he became one of the country’s most recognisable regional leaders.

His return to Westminster as Makerfield MP and subsequent election as Labour leader complete a political comeback that has positioned him to enter 10 Downing Street. If formally sworn in as prime minister, Burnham will become Britain’s seventh prime minister in a decade, ending one of the longest leadership journeys in modern Labour Party history.