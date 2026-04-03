Who is Amit Kshatriya: NASA’s systems man at the centre of a new space push

Amit Kshatriya, born to Indian immigrant parents, has been appointed as NASA’s Associate Administrator and Chief Operating Officer. (Source: NASA)

On Wednesday, acting NASA Administrator Sean P Duffy announced Amit Kshatriya as the new associate administrator of NASA. Kshatriya, who was born to first-generation Indian immigrant parents, has now taken on the role which is considered the agency’s most senior career position and effectively functions as its chief operating officer and senior advisor to the administrator.

In his role, he is responsible for overseeing all ten of NASA’s centre directors and coordinating across its mission directorates, making him a key figure in managing the agency’s operations and ensuring alignment with its various programs.

From Wisconsin to Caltech to the ISS

Kshatriya was born in Wisconsin and grew up in Texas.