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Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang has come under scrutiny following allegations of links to Beijing’s intelligence agency and her close relationship with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Also known as Huang Le, she is a former senior executive at Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed. According to a New York Times report last month, the US spy agencies uncovered that Alice, who is a Chinese citizen, had developed a romantic relationship with the Nvidia boss and was allegedly feeding information directly to Beijing.
In a statement to The New York Times, Megaspeed said that “current leadership” has taken the matter “extremely seriously and is committed to getting to the facts behind these allegations”.
The firm has reportedly also commissioned an internal probe into the matter, which will be conducted by outside counsel.
Who is Alice Huang?
Huang reportedly has a professional background spanning journalism, banking and investment management. A profile in a Chinese private-fund database describes her as a former television reporter who worked with Hunan TV and China’s state broadcaster CCTV.
She is also reported to have worked at HSBC as an assistant to the president of its private banking division.
The Indian Express could not verify the contents of the profile.
Despite their shared surname, Huang is not related to the Nvidia CEO.
Jensen Huang, on Sunday, admitted that he had been unfaithful to his wife and took “full responsibility” for his actions, as the technology giant launched an independent investigation into reports linking him to the alleged Chinese spy.
“I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,” Huang wrote in a message to employees, according to The Washington Post.
“I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it,” Huang said.
What did Nvidia say?
Nvidia said that during the ongoing investigation into the matter, Huang will continue to remain the CEO.
“Today’s news will not slow NVIDIA. Jensen is committed to continuing to lead NVIDIA as CEO without interruption,” a company spokesperson said, according to FOX Business.
Nvidia’s board stated that outside counsel and independent directors will oversee the probe.
“While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board’s inquiry will examine all available information,” the board said.
The directors emphasised that US national and economic security come before Nvidia’s corporate and shareholder interests.
China rejects spy claims
China’s state-run newspaper Global Times rejected the espionage allegations, accusing American media outlets of promoting what it described as a fabricated spy narrative.
“All it took were a few photographs showing Asian faces and Nvidia’s previous efforts to push for relaxing trade curbs on China,” the commentary said, according to The Straits Times. “This is precisely how American media, which have long styled themselves as ‘objective,’ manufacture stories.”
“Whenever China-US relations begin to improve, someone often fires a cold shot from behind,” the newspaper said.
It further warned that an “anti-China script” would disrupt relations between Beijing and Washington.