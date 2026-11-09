Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang has come under scrutiny following allegations of links to Beijing’s intelligence agency and her close relationship with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Also known as Huang Le, she is a former senior executive at Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed. According to a New York Times report last month, the US spy agencies uncovered that Alice, who is a Chinese citizen, had developed a romantic relationship with the Nvidia boss and was allegedly feeding information directly to Beijing.

In a statement to The New York Times, Megaspeed said that “current leadership” has taken the matter “extremely seriously and is committed to getting to the facts behind these allegations”.