WHO funding: Can revisit after crisis is over, says India govt source

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus . (File) WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus . (File)

India has taken a much more calibrated position to US President Donald Trump’s decision to cut funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO), as it has said that it’s efforts and attention are currently focussed on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. New Delhi has, however, not let the WHO off the hook as it said that after the world has addressed the current crisis, it can “revisit this question”.

A source in the Indian government, when asked, said:“At present, our efforts and attention are fully focused on dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. Once the world has addressed this crisis, we can revisit this question [of funding for the WHO].”

When it comes to key aspects of COVID management, the government has politely sidestepped the periodic “advice” from WHO and instead leaned on the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the experience of several state governments — from Kerala and Uttar Pradesh to Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd