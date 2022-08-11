scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

WHO: Covid-19 deaths fall overall by 9%, infections stable

The UN health agency said there were more than 14,000 COVID-19 deaths in the last week and nearly 7 million new infections.

By: AP | London |
August 11, 2022 10:17:54 am
Covid-19 deaths across the worldResidents wearing face masks wait in line to get their routine COVID-19 throat swabs at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Chinese authorities have closed Tibet's famed Potala Palace after a minor outbreak of COVID-19 was reported in the Himalayan region. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

The number of coronavirus deaths fell by 9% in the last week while new cases remained relatively stable, according to the latest weekly pandemic report released by the World Health Organization Wednesday.

The UN health agency said there were more than 14,000 COVID-19 deaths in the last week and nearly 7 million new infections. The Western Pacific reported a 30% jump in cases while Africa reported a 46% drop. Cases also fell by more than 20% in the Americas and the Middle East.

The number of new deaths rose by 19% in the Middle East, while dropping by more than 70% in Africa, 15% in Europe and 10% in the Americas.

The WHO said that the omicron subvariant BA.5 remains dominant globally, accounting for nearly 70% of all virus sequences shared with the world’s biggest publicly available virus database. The agency said other omicron subvariants, including BA.4 and BA.2, appear to be decreasing in prevalence as BA.5 takes over.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Monsoon activity to continue in Rajasth...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Monsoon activity to continue in Rajasth...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’Premium
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

The WHO cautioned that its assessment of COVID-19 trends remains compromised by countries dropping many of their testing, surveillance and sequencing efforts as most countries have relaxed pandemic controls.

Still, Chinese authorities have announced new restrictions this week, after finding COVID-19 cases in the tourist island of Hainan and in Tibet. Earlier this week, the Chinese government shut down Lhasa’s Potala Palace, the traditional home of the Dalai Lama, and also locked down Haikou, the capital of Hainan, in addition to several other cities including the beach resort Sanya.

About 80,000 tourists were stranded this week in Sanya after Chinese officials declared it a COVID-19 hot spot and required people to test negative five times within a week before being allowed to leave.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the Chinese government sent a first planeload of 125 tourists out of Sanya and said other flights would be organized to fly out tourists in batches once they fulfilled the criteria to leave.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 10:17:54 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

5

Behind Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, BJP-Shinde game plan to breach Sena strongholds

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: What is Maharashtra's TET scam, and why is it back in the news?
Explained: What is Maharashtra's TET scam, and why is it back in the news?
Explained: What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Donald Trump to not answer...
Explained: What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Donald Trump to not answer...
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
How Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion
Himachal Pradesh

How Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' after heart attack

Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' after heart attack

Shashi Tharoor to receive France's highest civilian award
Delhi Confidential

Shashi Tharoor to receive France's highest civilian award

Premium
Chess an escape from war for South Sudan's players

Chess an escape from war for South Sudan's players

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done
Explained

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done

Premium
Why Arjun Kapoor took ‘baby steps’ in going public with Malaika
Koffee with Karan

Why Arjun Kapoor took ‘baby steps’ in going public with Malaika

Nitish aides approached us over his wish to be V-P: Sushil Modi

Nitish aides approached us over his wish to be V-P: Sushil Modi

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement