WHO: Covid-19 deaths fall overall by 9%, infections stable

August 11, 2022 10:17:54 am
The number of coronavirus deaths fell by 9% in the last week while new cases remained relatively stable, according to the latest weekly pandemic report released by the World Health Organization Wednesday.
The UN health agency said there were more than 14,000 COVID-19 deaths in the last week and nearly 7 million new infections. The Western Pacific reported a 30% jump in cases while Africa reported a 46% drop. Cases also fell by more than 20% in the Americas and the Middle East.
The number of new deaths rose by 19% in the Middle East, while dropping by more than 70% in Africa, 15% in Europe and 10% in the Americas.
The WHO said that the omicron subvariant BA.5 remains dominant globally, accounting for nearly 70% of all virus sequences shared with the world’s biggest publicly available virus database. The agency said other omicron subvariants, including BA.4 and BA.2, appear to be decreasing in prevalence as BA.5 takes over.
Subscriber Only Stories
The WHO cautioned that its assessment of COVID-19 trends remains compromised by countries dropping many of their testing, surveillance and sequencing efforts as most countries have relaxed pandemic controls.
Still, Chinese authorities have announced new restrictions this week, after finding COVID-19 cases in the tourist island of Hainan and in Tibet. Earlier this week, the Chinese government shut down Lhasa’s Potala Palace, the traditional home of the Dalai Lama, and also locked down Haikou, the capital of Hainan, in addition to several other cities including the beach resort Sanya.
About 80,000 tourists were stranded this week in Sanya after Chinese officials declared it a COVID-19 hot spot and required people to test negative five times within a week before being allowed to leave.
On Tuesday, the Chinese government sent a first planeload of 125 tourists out of Sanya and said other flights would be organized to fly out tourists in batches once they fulfilled the criteria to leave.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than donePremium
Why Arjun Kapoor took ‘baby steps’ in going public with Malaika
Latest News
Telangana: Godavari water level nearing danger mark, residents on alert
Delhi to witness overcast skies, very light rainfall today
The Right Choice | B.Sc Nursing and B.Pharma: Experts outline key differences
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
For Delhi-Haryana commuters, new integrated transit corridor
Woman tries to order Rs 550 whisky bottle online, loses Rs 5.35 lakh
Raju Srivastava ‘critical and on ventilator’ following heart attack
BJP organisational reshuffle: Old ABVP hand, Dharampal replaces Sunil Bansal in Uttar Pradesh
Delhi: MCD suspends two assistant sanitary inspectors over dereliction of duties
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Monsoon activity to continue in Rajasthan next week; very heavy showers in Goa, Gujarat today
Course on innovation and design thinking for schoolchildren launched
Musk seeks to question Twitter employees who count bots