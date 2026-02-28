WHO chief warns we are ‘vulnerable to future pandemics’, says China hasn’t been fully transparent on Covid

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that the world remains highly vulnerable to future pandemics, even as the United States completed its withdrawal from the World Health Organisation following an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump.
In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Tedros said the WHO still lacks adequate information from China on the origins of Covid-19 and has not received complete transparency despite formal requests.
Asked whether the virus originated from a lab leak or animal transmission, Tedros said the WHO does not have enough evidence to believe, beyond reasonable doubt, any of the existing hypotheses.
He stressed that determining the virus’s origin is not simply a scientific issue but also a moral one. “When we know what happened with Covid, we can prevent any future pandemics,” he said.
Tedros said the global community has not eliminated the risk of another major outbreak. “We are still vulnerable,” he said, noting that while many initiatives have begun based on lessons from Covid-19, preparedness gaps remain.
Addressing criticism from Washington that the WHO mishandled the pandemic, Tedros acknowledged limitations but defended the agency’s actions. “We cannot say WHO is perfect… what we know is we have tried our best,” he said.
He added that in December 2019 the WHO raised questions with China and immediately notified countries, stressing that the agency had been working early in the outbreak. He also rejected suggestions that the WHO was too close to China, saying the organisation in fact has deep ties with the United States because of its major institutions.
Asked about his biggest concerns, Tedros pointed to rising global conflict, saying “peace is the best medicine” and warning that “war and disease are old friends”.
Citing Gaza as an example, he said diseases such as polio that had previously been eliminated are re-emerging and pneumonia cases are rising because war destroys hygiene and sanitation systems. He also flagged growing global imbalances.
