WHO chief warns we are ‘vulnerable to future pandemics’, says China hasn’t been fully transparent on Covid

WHO DG Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the global community has not eliminated the risk of another major outbreak. (file)

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that the world remains highly vulnerable to future pandemics, even as the United States completed its withdrawal from the World Health Organisation following an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Tedros said the WHO still lacks adequate information from China on the origins of Covid-19 and has not received complete transparency despite formal requests.

Asked whether the virus originated from a lab leak or animal transmission, Tedros said the WHO does not have enough evidence to believe, beyond reasonable doubt, any of the existing hypotheses.