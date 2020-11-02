scorecardresearch
Monday, November 02, 2020
WHO chief goes into quarantine after contact tests positive for Covid-19

"I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home," Tedros said in a tweet.

By: Reuters | Updated: November 2, 2020 9:18:05 am
coronavirus, coronavirus global updates, who covid, who chief covid, who chief covid isolation, Tedros Adhanom GhebreyesusWorld Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that he had been identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, but added that he was feeling well and did not have any symptoms.

