Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

WHO appeals to China to release more Covid-19 information

The announcement Saturday was the first official death toll since the ruling Communist Party abruptly dropped anti-virus restrictions in December despite a surge in infections that flooded hospitals.

China Covid casesThe announcement “allows for a better understanding of the epidemiological situation,” said a WHO statement. (Reuters)
WHO appeals to China to release more Covid-19 information
The World Health Organization has appealed to China to keep releasing information about its wave of Covid-19 infections after the government announced nearly 60,000 deaths since early December following weeks of complaints it was failing to tell the world what was happening.

The announcement Saturday was the first official death toll since the ruling Communist Party abruptly dropped anti-virus restrictions in December despite a surge in infections that flooded hospitals.

That left the WHO and other governments appealing for information, while the United States, South Korea and others imposed controls on visitors from China.The government said 5,503 people died of respiratory failure caused by Covid-19 and there were 54,435 fatalities from cancer, heart disease and other ailments combined with Covid-19 between Dec. 8 and Jan. 12.

The announcement “allows for a better understanding of the epidemiological situation,” said a WHO statement. It said the WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, talked by phone with Health Minister Ma Xiaowei.

“WHO requested that this type of detailed information continued to be shared with us and the public,” the agency said.The National Health Commission said only deaths in hospitals were counted, which means anyone who died at home wouldn’t be included.

It gave no indication when or whether it might release updated numbers. A health official said the “national emergency peak has passed” based on an 83% decline in the daily number of people going to fever clinics from a Dec. 23 high.

The report would more than double China’s official Covid-19 death toll to 10,775 since the disease was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019. China has counted only deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official toll, which excludes many fatalities that might be attributed to the virus in other countries.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 11:26 IST
