White House unveils limited edition ‘patriot passport’ featuring Trump’s portrait

The White House unveiled its limited edition ‘patriot passport’ featuring US President Donald Trump’s portrait.

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Sharing the first look of the passport, the White House, in a post on X, said, “Patriot passport unlocked. Limited edition. Stamped for America 250.”

The State Department said that the limited edition passports have been rolled out to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence.

The new design showcases Trump’s official photo on the inside cover, imposed over the Declaration of Independence, with his signature underneath, in gold.

The White House later also shared a video of the passport on X, which revealed a standard blue exterior, and captioned the post with a US flag emoji.

“President Trump’s new patriotic passport design provides yet another great way Americans can join in the spectacular celebrations for America’s 250th birthday,” a spokesperson for the White House told the BBC.

“Between the UFC250 Fight, the Great American State Fair, Freedom250 Grand Prix, and this new passport celebrating our freedom, President Trump continues to proudly lead a renewal of national pride and patriotism during our historic semiquincentennial celebration,” they added.

Move draws criticism from opposition

Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said, “Putting Donald Trump’s face on US passports is absurd.” He added, “These documents represent the American people — not one man’s megalomania.”

Secretary Rubio should spend more time convincing his boss to end his war of choice in Iran, and less on wasting American tax dollars indulging Trump’s vanity. https://t.co/Ajh1rBTq0q — House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems (@HouseForeign) April 28, 2026

Lawmakers from the Democratic Party also lashed out at Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the passport design.

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“Secretary Rubio should spend more time convincing his boss to end his war of choice in Iran, and less on wasting American tax dollars indulging Trump’s vanity,” Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee wrote in a post on X.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also mocked the US president, with his press office putting out a satirical post announcing a “very special driver’s license” this summer to honour the state’s 175th anniversary.

IN HONOR OF CALIFORNIA’S 175TH ANNIVERSARY, WE WILL BE ROLLING OUT A VERY SPECIAL DRIVER’S LICENSE FOR EVERY CALIFORNIAN THIS SUMMER! IT WILL FEATURE A HANDSOME, HIGH-QUALITY PHOTO OF ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM. MANY PEOPLE ARE SAYING IT’S THE BEST LICENSE EVER MADE IN THE HISTORY OF… pic.twitter.com/svCAc9oNkw — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) April 29, 2026

“It will feature a handsome, high-quality photo of me, Gavin C. Newsom. Many people are saying it’s the best license ever made in the history of the world. This is about celebrating our beautiful state (it is not about me, despite the very handsome photo!),” the post on X read.