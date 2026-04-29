White House unveils limited edition ‘patriot passport’ featuring Trump’s portrait

The new design showcases Trump's official photo on the inside cover, imposed over the Declaration of Independence, with his signature underneath, in gold.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readApr 29, 2026 03:17 PM IST
The White House later also shared a video of the passport on X, which revealed a standard blue exterior, and captioned the post with a US flag emoji.The White House later also shared a video of the passport on X, which revealed a standard blue exterior, and captioned the post with a US flag emoji. (Photo/X @WhiteHouse)
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The White House unveiled its limited edition ‘patriot passport’ featuring US President Donald Trump’s portrait.

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Sharing the first look of the passport, the White House, in a post on X, said, “Patriot passport unlocked. Limited edition. Stamped for America 250.”

The State Department said that the limited edition passports have been rolled out to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence.

The new design showcases Trump’s official photo on the inside cover, imposed over the Declaration of Independence, with his signature underneath, in gold.

The White House later also shared a video of the passport on X, which revealed a standard blue exterior, and captioned the post with a US flag emoji.

“President Trump’s new patriotic passport design provides yet another great way Americans can join in the spectacular celebrations for America’s 250th birthday,” a spokesperson for the White House told the BBC.

“Between the UFC250 Fight, the Great American State Fair, Freedom250 Grand Prix, and this new passport celebrating our freedom, President Trump continues to proudly lead a renewal of national pride and patriotism during our historic semiquincentennial celebration,” they added.

Move draws criticism from opposition

Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said, “Putting Donald Trump’s face on US passports is absurd.” He added, “These documents represent the American people — not one man’s megalomania.”

Lawmakers from the Democratic Party also lashed out at Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the passport design.

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“Secretary Rubio should spend more time convincing his boss to end his war of choice in Iran, and less on wasting American tax dollars indulging Trump’s vanity,” Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee wrote in a post on X.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also mocked the US president, with his press office putting out a satirical post announcing a “very special driver’s license” this summer to honour the state’s 175th anniversary.

“It will feature a handsome, high-quality photo of me, Gavin C. Newsom. Many people are saying it’s the best license ever made in the history of the world. This is about celebrating our beautiful state (it is not about me, despite the very handsome photo!),” the post on X read.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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