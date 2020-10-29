White House falsely claims Trump ended Covid-19 pandemic

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Eppley Airfield, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. (AP)

The White House has included “ending the coronavirus pandemic” in a new list of US President Donald Trump’s alleged accomplishments during his first term in office, even as Covid-19 cases and deaths continue to surge across the country.

In a recent interview with Fox News, White House Communications director Alyssa Farah admitted that the claim about the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic was “poorly worded”. “The intent was to say that it is our goal to end the virus,” she clarified.

The claim was made in a press release from the Office of Science and Technology Policy on Tuesday, which credited the Trump administration for taking “decisive actions to engage scientists and health professionals in academia, industry, and government to understand, treat, and defeat the disease.”

The press release accompanied a much longer 62-page report that listed the technological and scientific accomplishments that took place during Trump’s presidency. “From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the administration has taken decisive actions to engage scientists and health professionals in academia, industry, and government to understand, treat, and defeat the disease,” the release reads.

As the polling day inches closer, both Trump and his Democratic contender Joe Biden have ramped up their campaigning efforts over the past few weeks. At multiple rallies and even at the final presidential debate this month, Trump repeatedly downplayed the risk posed by the coronavirus pandemic and has insisted that the country is “rounding the turn” on the deadly infection.

Trump, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, has been criticised for hosting in-person events and rallies despite the health crisis in the US worsening. The country reported a record 500,000 new coronavirus cases this week, with which its total caseload has surged to over 8.8 million — the highest in the world.

