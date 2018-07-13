Follow Us:
Friday, July 13, 2018
  • White House taps economic aide Shahira Knight for legislative post

White House taps economic aide Shahira Knight for legislative post

Knight was instrumental in formulating and winning passage of the GOP's tax reform law last year. She was the deputy to former National Economic Council director Gary Cohn, who left the White House early this year.

By: AP | Washington | Published: July 13, 2018 12:46:09 pm
Donald Trump, White house, Shahira Knight, Donald Trump's new director of legislative affairs, New director of legislative affairs in us, world news, Indian express news White House taps economic aide for legislative post (File)

The White House has announced that economic aide Shahira Knight will become President Donald Trump’s new director of legislative affairs. She replaces Marc Short, who is leaving the White House.

Knight was instrumental in formulating and winning passage of the GOP’s tax reform law last year. She was the deputy to former National Economic Council director Gary Cohn, who left the White House early this year.

Short worked for Vice President Mike Pence and a group affiliated with the conservative Koch Brothers’ political operation, before entering the White House.

The staff change marks the latest shakeup to the West Wing. Trump’s administration has set records for turnover of senior officials, with more than 60 per cent of those with the title of assistant to the president departing in the first 18 months.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement