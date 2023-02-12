scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Advertisement

White House spokesperson: downed objects ‘did not closely resemble’ Chinese balloon

The statement came in response to queries about Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's comment that U.S. officials believed the unmanned objects were balloons.

The remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP/File)
Listen to this article
White House spokesperson: downed objects ‘did not closely resemble’ Chinese balloon
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The objects downed over Alaska and Canada in recent days did not resemble the Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina and were much smaller, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said on Sunday.

“These objects did not closely resemble and were much smaller than the PRC balloon and we will not definitively characterize them until we can recover the debris, which we are working on,” the spokesperson said.

The statement came in response to queries about Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s comment that U.S. officials believed the unmanned objects were balloons.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vandita Mishra writes: Two speeches in Parliament and a glimpse of 2024
Vandita Mishra writes: Two speeches in Parliament and a glimpse of 2024
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
7 decades before Hindenburg-Adani, a speech by Feroze Gandhi that sank a ...
7 decades before Hindenburg-Adani, a speech by Feroze Gandhi that sank a ...

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 22:42 IST
Next Story

ABVP members disrupt seminar by JNU prof at Odisha varsity

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close