Thursday, October 07, 2021
White House says reforms should happen given concerns about Facebook

By: Reuters | Washington |
Updated: October 7, 2021 9:42:18 am
frances haugen facebookFormer Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing entitled 'Protecting Kids Online: Testimony from a Facebook Whistleblower' on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., October 5, 2021. (Reuters Photo)

The White House said more needs to be done and reforms should happen given privacy and trust concerns raised about Facebook Inc.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki made the comments a day after former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen testified before Congress about concerns that the social media company harms children’s mental health and stokes divisions.

Facebook has denied wrongdoing.

