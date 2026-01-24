skip to content
‘Does not concern with opinions of those cannot comprehend’: White House responds to trolling of Trump penguin meme

Earlier this week, during his speech at Davos, Trump said he won't use military force to acquire Greenland.

express web desk

By: Express Web Desk

January 24, 2026 10:31 PM IST First published on: Jan 24, 2026 at 10:04 PM IST
White House responds to Trump Penguin memesFor more than a year now, Trump has been demanding that Denmark, a historic US ally, sell Greenland to America. (Photo: X/White House)

The White House has responded to the massive online trolling of an AI-generated image posted on its X page on Friday. “The penguin does not concern himself with the opinions of those who cannot comprehend,” the White House said on Saturday, while re-sharing the original post.

White House’s embrace the penguin post

The original post, captioned ‘embrace the penguin,’ showed Trump walking on an icy surface towards a Greenlandic flag, alongside a penguin.

It was an AI-reimagined version of a viral internet trend featuring a clip from Werner Herzog’s 2007 documentary Encounters at the End of the World, which shows a lone penguin walking inland toward distant mountains, away from its colony and the ocean.

Social media reaction

However, the post resulted in a meme-fest on X, with many users responding with their own spins of the White House-posted image.

Many also questioned the geographic comprehension of the White House and pointed out that penguins are not native to Greenland or the Arctic region. Penguins live in Antarctica, which is in the Southern Hemisphere, while Greenland is located in the Northern Hemisphere, between the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans.

Recalling that Trump, during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, at least four times, got Greenland and Iceland mixed up, some even wondered which of the two the US President really wanted to acquire.



Trump’s quest to acquire Greenland

For more than a year now, Trump has been demanding that Denmark, a historic US ally, sell the semiautonomous island to America. Trump has maintained that the US needs Greenland for national security reasons and warned that the Arctic island will fall into the hands of Russia or China if it does not become an American territory.

Trump had also touted the idea of a military invasion of Greenland if Denmark refused to sell the island to the US. In the past few days, Trump and several high-ranking members of his administration had also shared maps showing both Greenland and Canada as part of the US.

But earlier this week, during his speech at Davos, Trump said he won’t use military force to acquire Greenland.

